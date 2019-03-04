Ferdinand's father (another Anton Piëch) married into the Porsche family two generations ago, but this new branch seems to be keen to continue the Porsche family naming traditions; looking back up the family tree it's nothing but Ferdinands and Antoniuses all the way back to a Wenceslaus Porsche some 230-odd years ago. In recent years, the Piëches and Porsches have been engaged in a bitter family feud over an automobile empire worth billions, largely driven by the relentless and ruthless ambition of Ferdinand Piëch –and apparently fanned by his interests outside the boardroom.