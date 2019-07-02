These new worlds were discovered orbiting a star called L 98-59, an M dwarf about 35 light-years away in the constellation Volans. This type of star is smaller and cooler than our Sun, and makes up about three quarters of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy. Because they're so common, astronomers are curious about closely studying them and the planets they host, to see how friendly they are for any possible life. Other promising M dwarfs include TRAPPIST-1, home to seven Earth-sized worlds, and Proxima Centauri, our closest neighbor.