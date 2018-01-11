The Tera doesn't need to be hooked up to a water supply(Credit: Heatworks)

While we have seen countertop dishwashers before, Heatworks' new Tetra is different. It's smaller than just about any other model, plus it's transparent and it doesn't need to be hooked up to a faucet – all that's required is an electrical outlet.

The Tetra appears to be aimed at couples or singles, living in cramped quarters such as small apartments or tiny houses. It can hold two full place settings (including plates, bowls, cups, and flatware) or 10 plates or 12 pint glasses.

Water is loaded into it by hand – about half a gallon per load is required. According to Heatworks, this is much less water than would be required to wash the same amount of dishes in the sink.

It also has an internal detergent reservoir, which should reportedly last for dozens of cycles per fill. A complete dish-washing cycle takes just 10 minutes.

The water is heated not by traditional metal heating elements that are subject to eventual rusting and scaling. Instead, it uses a system wherein naturally-occurring minerals in the water are excited by graphite electrodes. This is said to be a more efficient approach, and one that allows for more precise temperature control.

The Tetra should be available late this year, priced under US$300. It is currently being showcased at CES.