The Tesla Semi electric truck is officially in for some competition. This week, Los Angeles-based Thor Trucks announced its ET-One. Capable of hauling 80,000 lb (36,287 kg) with instant torque at zero RPM, it has a claimed range of 300 miles (500 km) per charge of its lithium-ion battery pack.







The ET-One is the brainchild of Thor co-founders Dakota Semler and Gio Sordoni, and its development has been funded entirely by the profits from some of Semler's other commercial ventures. That said, the company is looking for commercial partners to help bring the vehicle to market.

It has a top speed of 70 mph (113 km/h), utilizes a regenerative braking system, and given its battery range, is intended mainly for short hauls – a recharge from empty takes 90 minutes. The Tesla Semi is also designed for short runs, with the base model hauling the same maximum of 80,000 lb for up to 300 miles. That said, there is additionally a 500-mile (805-km) version of the Tesla, and plans call for there to also be an ET-One with that range.

As compared to a similar diesel truck, Thor claims that the ET-One should be 60 percent cheaper to maintain per mile, and 70 percent less expensive to "fuel." Of course, it also doesn't create any of a diesel truck's emissions.

Little else is available in specs at this time. If you're in the market for an electric semi, though, you can expect the ET-One to be available sometime in 2019, with pricing ranging from US$150,000 to $250,000 depending on vehicle configuration. Estimated pricing for the Tesla ranges from $150,000 to $180,000.