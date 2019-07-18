One interesting thing about the TF-19 Wasp – in fact, all flamethrowers – is the legal status. It turns out the under US federal law, flamethrower drones (and their earth-bound cousins) are federally legal, unregulated tools and not considered to be firearms or weapons by the ATF. That being said, state laws may differ. For example in California, all flamethrowers need to be modified to restrict the effective range to less than 10 feet (3 m) – the TF-19's flame has a 25-foot reach – while in Maryland, a flamethrower is legal to own with a Type 9, Federal Firearms License.