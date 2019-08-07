"We succeeded in obtaining a particle that behaves exactly like eggs laid by A. aegypti," says principal investigator, Prof. Ana Silvia Prata. "While the environment is dry, it remains inert and keeps the active agent protected. As soon as it comes into contact with water, it begins to swell up and release the larvicide. After three days, when the eggs hatch and the larval stage begins, the particle starts to release lethal quantities of the active principle into the water."