"The cones provide even, natural light to gallery spaces and reduce the energy loads required for artificial lighting," says Bernard Tschumi Architects. "Their tapered forms also concentrate warm air, which can then be channeled out of the building in summer or back into the galleries in winter. Glazing surfaces are minimized except when desired for program. The perforated metal panels of the facade help reduce heat gain. The central, large atrium acts as a solar chimney, drawing up hot air and replacing it with cool air from below in a constant airstream."

