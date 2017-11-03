Our first question after seeing this impressive design was, "how does someone reach the books that are on the shelves near the roof?" Disappointingly it turns out the books on the upper shelves are fake aluminum plates. This was not the original intent of MVRDV's designers though. The initial plan was to build access to the upper shelf books from rooms placed behind them in the atrium. During construction this design aspect was cut, against the suggestions of MVRDV, resulting in no access to the upper shelves.