If you're a serious PC gamer, perhaps you get frustrated with trying to control all your onscreen actions via the keyboard and mouse. Well, that's why a California-based team of entrepreneurs created Tilted. It gets your head in on the act.
Tilted is a small square device that the user sticks on top of their gaming headset via an included adhesive-backed magnetic pad.
Utilizing an integrated gyroscopic sensor, it proceeds to detect their head gestures as they play. Via an interface on their PC, users can initially assign up to eight keyboard commands to specific movements such as tilting the head in various directions, or moving it up and down. The device wirelessly transmits the commands to the computer in two milliseconds.
Tilted is claimed to be compatible with 99 percent of all PC game titles, and can additionally be used with non-gaming software – to that end, it could also come in handy for disabled computer users. It automatically calibrates itself to the posture of individual people, and has a reported battery life of up to 20 hours per USB charge.
If you're interested, the device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$47 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $79.
Sources: Kickstarter, Tilted
