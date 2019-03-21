Bejan's idea is that physical features of our brain that degrade with age underpin our sense of time speeding up. For example, our saccadic frequency is known to decline as we age. This is our ability to perceive single mental images, and studies in infants have revealed younger eyes move around a scene much faster than adults. Bejan suggests this shows younger minds acquiring and integrating more information faster than older minds, and it is this higher load of perceptual data that results in a subjective sense of time moving slower while young and faster when old.