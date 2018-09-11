In the TimeSignature test, a patient's levels of those gene expression markers are compared to what they should be for the times of day at which the blood samples were taken. By doing so, it's possible to gauge the accuracy of that person's internal clock to within 1.5 hours. If it's significantly misaligned, steps can be taken to correct the problem. Additionally, if the patient is being put on medication that should be taken at a specific point in their circadian rhythm, the test will indicate what time of day that is.