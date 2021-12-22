Tiny Pod backyard office, art studio or guest room can be built in a day

California-based design studio Autonomous has created an assemble yourself building kit that's designed to easily pop up in the backyard. Dubbed Pod, this 980sq-ft (9.10-sq-m) garden studio can serve as an outdoor office space, games room, gym, art studio or guest room and can be assembled in just a day with no prior preparation needed.

The Pod is a free-standing timber unit that assembles from the box and comes pre-wired for plug and play convenience.

The kit features a fuss-free foundation design that does not require any preliminary foundation work and is equipped with six adjustable concrete feet that can shift in height to adapt with diverse terrain or uneven ground.

“Pod works on any terrain, no concrete surface needed,” says Autonomous. “Its elevated feet can be adjusted to precisely the right custom heights so the pod stays flat and stable, even on slopes and rough ground. Load it up with whatever furnishings you like; Pod is built to evenly distribute up to 4 tons of weight.”

The unit is made up of a series of prefabricated elements combing a timber frame, plywood panels, foam insulation, bitumen, composite wood façade, glass windows, and aluminum/glass sliding doors. The Pod is built to withstand most weather conditions, including wind, rain and snow, and is slightly elevated above the ground, which helps protect it from insects, water and mold while keeping the studio free from moisture and humidity.

“We enjoy wood pod homes because of their eco-friendly feel, flexibility, faster construction, and comparatively low-cost comparison to standard builds,” says Autonomous. “[Our] wood pod houses are adaptable and simple to construct. In addition, these are typically soundproof pods so that you won't be conscious of any noises surrounding you.”

Pod can serve as an outdoor guest room Autonomous

Created with simplicity and usability in mind, the Pod comes equipped with air conditioning, LED lighting, and handy outlets for all your gadgets, devices, and technology needs. Once assembled, users can just connect to a power source and they’re good to go.

The interior space is open and neutral, with warm timber tones, offering a blank canvas to be transformed and decorated depending on the user’s styling choices and needs. Users also have the option to purchase a fully equipped work Pod, complete with an ErgoChair and SmartDesk.

The Autonomous Pods are also adaptable, and can be dismantled and transported for re-assembly at a new location as needed, offering flexibility and longevity.

Prices start from US$19,000, with early bird shipments starting in February and March of next year.

