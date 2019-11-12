© 2019 New Atlas
Compact tiny house fits in home office area and room for guests too

By Adam Williams
November 12, 2019
The Hauméa tiny house measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Hauméa tiny house's two bedrooms are squeezed into one loft space
The Hauméa tiny house includes a home office area
The Hauméa tiny house's kitchen is relatively spacious, compared to previous Baluchon models
The Hauméa tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
The Hauméa tiny house measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long
The Hauméa tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and toilet, as well as a small electronic cat flap, pictured
The Hauméa tiny house's interior walls are finished in spruce
Another shot of the Hauméa tiny house
Another photo of the Hauméa tiny house's toilet
The Hauméa tiny house measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
A wooden ladder leads up to the Hauméa tiny house's bedroom
The Hauméa tiny house features a large window in the living area
The Hauméa tiny house squeezes two beds into one loft space
Natural light from the big window floods the living area
The Hauméa tiny house includes a sofa bed on the ground floor and both a double bed and a single bed upstairs
The Hauméa tiny house is installed near Nantes, France, and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
French tiny house firm Baluchon recently completed a new model called the Hauméa. Despite measuring just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length, the compact dwelling fits in a snug home office area and sleeping space for guests.

The Hauméa is based on a double axle trailer and features a red cedar and aluminum exterior. It consists of a spruce frame and its insulation is cotton, linen and hemp for the floor and the walls, with wood fiber in the ceiling. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which features a sofa bed and a small home office area that really just consists of a desk and chair, as well as some shelving. Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a two-burner stove, an oven, a sink, and quite a bit of cabinetry – though the owners chose not to have a fridge installed.

The bathroom is at the opposite end of the home from the entrance and has a shower and toilet, as well as a small electronic cat flap for the owners' feline companion.

A wooden ladder provides access to the Hauméa's loft space and this contains not one sleeping area as you'd expect, but two. The first, closest to the ladder, has a double bed and is a typical tiny house style bedroom. Behind this, and separated by a small wooden dividing wall, is a cramped area that seems best suited for storage but contains a single bed.

The Hauméa is located near Nantes and serves as its two owners' primary home.

Source: Baluchon

Adam Williams
