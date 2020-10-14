Compact French tiny house goes big on light and views

With the compromises required to meet the country's strict towing laws, French tiny houses are a tough sell for all but the most dedicated downsizers. However, this contemporary tiny house by Baluchon is one of the more practical examples from that part of the world and fits a home for two with separate kitchen, dining area, and living room into a total length of just 6 m (19.6 ft). It also has generous glazing, including a skylight that lets owners fall asleep gazing at the stars.

The Tiny House Insoumise (or Tiny House Insubordinate) is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar, with aluminum detailing and roof.

Visitors enter the home via a glass sliding door to find a snug living room that contains a coffee table, chair, and a sofa bed that sleeps two, with a large window framing the view. The kitchen area is nearby and features a small dining table that can just about squeeze in four people (again there's a large window), plus a sink, mini fridge/freezer, and an oven and propane-powered four-burner stove. There's also some cabinetry and storage space and the kitchen area connects to a small bathroom with a toilet, shower and a sink. The home looks light-filled thanks to all the glazing and the simple decor is made up of pine and spruce.

Tiny House Insoumise's small dining table will fit four at a squeeze

Baluchon

There's just one bedroom in the Tiny House Insoumise, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a standard tiny house-style bedroom with a low, sloping ceiling, a double bed, and a little storage space.

It features a large skylight that frames views of the stunning location in Aix-En-Provence where the home is located and allows the owners to fall asleep under the stars and wake up early with the sunrise.

Tiny House Insoumise's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling, and is topped by a generous skylight that frames the view

Baluchon

The tiny house gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and features cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floors and walls, with wood fiber insulation in the ceiling. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon