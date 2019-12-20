© 2019 New Atlas
Compact French tiny house turns bedroom into cosy home cinema

By Adam Williams
December 20, 2019
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's bedroom, shown with the projector screen in place
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's bedroom, shown with the projector screen in place
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's kitchen is relatively large and well-stocked by French standards
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant is based on a double-axle trailer
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant features a large window in its living room area
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant has a small bathroom, with toilet, shower, and some storage space
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant is finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting
Visitors enter the Tiny house Le Château Ambulant into the living room, which has a sofa bed with integrated storage
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a very low ceiling
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant includes a small dining area
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant is finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant has a projector screen hidden in the floor
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's kitchen has a small pull-out pantry
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long
Top-down view showing Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's sofa turned into a bed
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant was recently delivered to Brittany and serves as the main home of a couple and their dog
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's bedroom includes some storage cabinets
Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's bedroom, shown with the projector screen in place
A door in Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's kitchen leads to the home's bathroom
Baluchon's latest tiny house isn't too big a departure from its previous models, but does have some nice amenities that you may not expect from the usually barebones French tiny houses. The towable home includes automated lighting and a projection screen that rises out of the floor, as well as a relatively spacious kitchen.

Tiny house Le Château Ambulant (or The Walking Castle Tiny House – a nod to Hayao Miyazaki's Howl's Moving Castle) measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long and is finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting. It's based on a double-axle trailer.

Visitors enter into the living room, which has a large window and a sofa that turns into a double bed. Nearby is a small dining table and the kitchen. The latter is well-stocked by French tiny house standards and has quite a lot of cabinetry, a fridge, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. A door in the kitchen leads to the bathroom, which contains a shower and a toilet.

Steps lead up to the Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's sole bedroom, which is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with limited headroom. However, a projector screen is integrated into a hatch on the floor and there's a projector nearby. The entire home's lighting is also controllable via a phone/tablet app.

The Tiny house Le Château Ambulant was recently delivered to Brittany, northwest France, and serves as the main home of a couple and their dog. We've no word on its cost, though previous Baluchon models have come in at around €60,000 (roughly US$66,000).

Source: Baluchon

