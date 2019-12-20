Compact French tiny house turns bedroom into cosy home cinema

Baluchon's latest tiny house isn't too big a departure from its previous models, but does have some nice amenities that you may not expect from the usually barebones French tiny houses. The towable home includes automated lighting and a projection screen that rises out of the floor, as well as a relatively spacious kitchen.

Tiny house Le Château Ambulant (or The Walking Castle Tiny House – a nod to Hayao Miyazaki's Howl's Moving Castle ) measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long and is finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting. It's based on a double-axle trailer.

Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's kitchen is relatively large and well-stocked by French standards Baluchon

Visitors enter into the living room, which has a large window and a sofa that turns into a double bed. Nearby is a small dining table and the kitchen. The latter is well-stocked by French tiny house standards and has quite a lot of cabinetry, a fridge, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. A door in the kitchen leads to the bathroom, which contains a shower and a toilet.

Steps lead up to the Tiny house Le Château Ambulant's sole bedroom, which is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with limited headroom. However, a projector screen is integrated into a hatch on the floor and there's a projector nearby. The entire home's lighting is also controllable via a phone/tablet app.

Tiny house Le Château Ambulant has a projector screen hidden in the floor Baluchon

The Tiny house Le Château Ambulant was recently delivered to Brittany, northwest France, and serves as the main home of a couple and their dog. We've no word on its cost, though previous Baluchon models have come in at around €60,000 (roughly US$66,000).