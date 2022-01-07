Colorful tiny house serves as pint-sized home for parent and child

This simple but somewhat colorful-looking tiny house on wheels by Baluchon serves as the primary home for its owner and child in Brittany, France. Though it sports compact dimensions, even by tiny house standards, the firm managed to squeeze in some notable features, including a bathtub, a netted play area, and a relatively spacious-looking kitchen and dining area.

The Tiny House Planedennig (which translates as "little planet" in Breton), is finished in cedar and is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which for comparison is almost half the length of Minimaliste's Magnolia V6 from last year.

Visitors enter the home into the kitchen, which contains a miniature wood-burning stove that should be more than capable of heating the small interior, plus a dining table, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a fridge/freezer, sink, and shelving.

Nearby lies the living room. This has a small side table and a sofa bed for guests, though it'll be a bit of a squeeze. Rounding off the ground floor, the living room connects to a bathroom, which contains a toilet, some storage space, and a very small hip bath and shower.

The Tiny House Planedennig's upper level is reached by steps integrated into the kitchen counter Baluchon

The bedrooms are reached by a staircase that's integrated into the kitchen counter. They consist of two simple tiny house-style loft bedrooms with very little headroom. The main bedroom is reached first and has a double bed for the parent. From here, a net play area connects this space onto the child's bedroom, which looks very compact.

Though its size is well-suited to travel, there's no off-grid tech installed and the tiny house requires a standard RV-style hookup to get power and water. We've no word on the price of this model, though Baluchon's tiny houses start at €80,000 (roughly US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon