Colorful tiny house serves as pint-sized home for parent and child

By Adam Williams
January 07, 2022
Colorful tiny house serves as ...
The Tiny House Planedennig has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which is small even by tiny house standards
The Tiny House Planedennig has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which is small even by tiny house standards
The Tiny House Planedennig has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which is small even by tiny house standards
The Tiny House Planedennig has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which is small even by tiny house standards
We've no word on the price of the Tiny House Planedennig, but Baluchon's tiny houses start at €80,000 (roughly US$90,000)
We've no word on the price of the Tiny House Planedennig, but Baluchon's tiny houses start at €80,000 (roughly US$90,000)
The Tiny House Planedennig's upstairs includes a child's room, which is connected to the main bedroom with a net play area
The Tiny House Planedennig's upstairs includes a child's room, which is connected to the main bedroom with a net play area
The Tiny House Planedennig's main bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Tiny House Planedennig's main bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Tiny House Planedennig's bathroom includes a very small hip bath and shower
The Tiny House Planedennig's bathroom includes a very small hip bath and shower
The Tiny House Planedennig's bathroom includes some extra storage space
The Tiny House Planedennig's bathroom includes some extra storage space
The Tiny House Planedennig's living room includes a sofa bed
The Tiny House Planedennig's living room includes a sofa bed
The Tiny House Planedennig features a very small wood-burning stove
The Tiny House Planedennig features a very small wood-burning stove
The Tiny House Planedennig's kitchen includes a dining area
The Tiny House Planedennig's kitchen includes a dining area
The Tiny House Planedennig's upper level is reached by steps integrated into the kitchen counter
The Tiny House Planedennig's upper level is reached by steps integrated into the kitchen counter
This simple but somewhat colorful-looking tiny house on wheels by Baluchon serves as the primary home for its owner and child in Brittany, France. Though it sports compact dimensions, even by tiny house standards, the firm managed to squeeze in some notable features, including a bathtub, a netted play area, and a relatively spacious-looking kitchen and dining area.

The Tiny House Planedennig (which translates as "little planet" in Breton), is finished in cedar and is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft), which for comparison is almost half the length of Minimaliste's Magnolia V6 from last year.

Visitors enter the home into the kitchen, which contains a miniature wood-burning stove that should be more than capable of heating the small interior, plus a dining table, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a fridge/freezer, sink, and shelving.

Nearby lies the living room. This has a small side table and a sofa bed for guests, though it'll be a bit of a squeeze. Rounding off the ground floor, the living room connects to a bathroom, which contains a toilet, some storage space, and a very small hip bath and shower.

The Tiny House Planedennig's upper level is reached by steps integrated into the kitchen counter
The Tiny House Planedennig's upper level is reached by steps integrated into the kitchen counter

The bedrooms are reached by a staircase that's integrated into the kitchen counter. They consist of two simple tiny house-style loft bedrooms with very little headroom. The main bedroom is reached first and has a double bed for the parent. From here, a net play area connects this space onto the child's bedroom, which looks very compact.

Though its size is well-suited to travel, there's no off-grid tech installed and the tiny house requires a standard RV-style hookup to get power and water. We've no word on the price of this model, though Baluchon's tiny houses start at €80,000 (roughly US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon

