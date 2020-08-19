Minimaliste adds storage and well-stocked kitchen to roomy tiny house

Minimaliste has been iterating on its Magnolia tiny house for a few years and following its Magnolia V5, the Canadian firm has now completed the V6. The towable home once again has a roomy interior layout and can withstand extremes in heat and cold, but this particular model also offers increased storage space and provides a well-stocked kitchen (by tiny house standards).

The Magnolia V6 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures a total length of 36.5 ft (11.1 m), with a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), making it too wide to tow without a permit, so it probably won't be moved around very often. It's finished in cedar, some of which is treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to protect and preserve it.

Visitors enter into the living area, which looks spacious for a tiny house and has a large entertainment center that doubles as a sewing area for the owner. A large closet is nearby which has a pull-out pantry.

As with Minimaliste's other models, the Magnolia V6's decor is clean and contemporary Minimaliste

The kitchen includes cabinetry, a farmhouse-style sink, a microwave oven with four-burner electric induction cooktop, and a massive-looking fridge/freezer as well as a dishwasher, which you don't see in many tiny houses. A washing machine and dryer are nearby.

A sliding door doubles as a chalkboard for easy note taking and connects to the Magnolia V6's bathroom, which has a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet. There's also a small closet with an electric water tank and water filter. The other side of the bathroom has another sliding door which opens onto the bedroom. This has plenty of headroom to stand upright and its double bed can be raised to reveal some additional storage space.

The Magnolia V6 has just one loft, which is accessed by a removable ladder and is used for storage, though it can serve as a guest room if required. It contains large storage boxes.

The Magnolia V6's bedroom is downstairs and has plenty of headroom to stand upright Minimaliste

All of Minimaliste's Magnolia models are built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and have very good insulation and a high level of airtightness, meaning the V6 will maintain a relatively stable interior temperature even in extremes of heat and cold. Heating and cooling are provided by a ceiling fan and a mini-split air-conditioning unit.

The Magnolia V6 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but is also wired for a generator in case of power outages. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Minimaliste