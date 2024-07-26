© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny house for two maximizes space with compact but comfortable layout

By Adam Williams
July 26, 2024
Tiny house for two maximizes space with compact but comfortable layout
The Bandelier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
The Bandelier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
View 11 Images
The Bandelier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
1/11
The Bandelier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
The Bandelier was purchased as a shell and then Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses made some adjustments and installed the interior
2/11
The Bandelier was purchased as a shell and then Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses made some adjustments and installed the interior
The Bandelier's interior is finished in tongue & groove on the walls and ceiling, with solid oak flooring
3/11
The Bandelier's interior is finished in tongue & groove on the walls and ceiling, with solid oak flooring
The Bandelier's living room looks cozy and includes a sofa bed and some shelving
4/11
The Bandelier's living room looks cozy and includes a sofa bed and some shelving
The Bandelier's living room is kept a comfortable temperature with an air-conditioning unit and a wood-burning stove
5/11
The Bandelier's living room is kept a comfortable temperature with an air-conditioning unit and a wood-burning stove
The Bandelier's kitchen looks spacious and includes an oven, full-size fridge/freezer, sink, microwave, and cabinetry
6/11
The Bandelier's kitchen looks spacious and includes an oven, full-size fridge/freezer, sink, microwave, and cabinetry
The Bandelier's bathroom has a full-size bathtub/shower
7/11
The Bandelier's bathroom has a full-size bathtub/shower
The Bandelier's bathroom includes a flushing toilet and a vanity sink
8/11
The Bandelier's bathroom includes a flushing toilet and a vanity sink
The Bandelier's bedroom includes a double bed and has generous glazing
9/11
The Bandelier's bedroom includes a double bed and has generous glazing
The Bandelier's bedroom features a storage unit that adds a little privacy too
10/11
The Bandelier's bedroom features a storage unit that adds a little privacy too
The Bandelier's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
11/11
The Bandelier's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
View gallery - 11 images

Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed a new model named the Bandelier. Though it only has a modest length of just 28 ft (8.5 m), the tiny home is cleverly designed to offer a comfortable interior for two – plus guests – that has a well-proportioned living area, and even a bathtub.

The design of the Bandelier looks a little different from the rustic styling of previous Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses builds. This is because it was bought by the owners elsewhere as a shell on a triple-axle trailer with the exterior already constructed. The firm then came in and made some minor changes and completed the interior.

It's accessed by the front door into a living room that includes some shelving, a sofa bed for guests and a small wood-burning stove (a mini-split air-conditioning unit is also installed). This leads to the kitchen, which looks well-proportioned for a tiny house of its size and has quartz counters, a seating area, an oven and propane-powered stove, plus a microwave, sink, and a full-size fridge/freezer.

The Bandelier's interior is finished in tongue & groove on the walls and ceiling, with solid oak flooring
The Bandelier's interior is finished in tongue & groove on the walls and ceiling, with solid oak flooring

The kitchen connects to the bathroom with a sliding door, which in turn includes a flushing toilet, vanity sink, as well as a full-size bathtub/shower – which is a real rarity in a tiny house. Additionally, there's some storage space in there too.

There's just one bedroom in the Bandelier, which is reached by storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling and has a double bed and some storage, plus generous glazing.

The Bandelier's living room looks cozy and includes a sofa bed and some shelving
The Bandelier's living room looks cozy and includes a sofa bed and some shelving

The Bandelier was built for a couple of wildland firefighters and is based near the Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico. We've no word on its exact price, however Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses says it would cost around US$100,000 to make a similar one from scratch.

Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!