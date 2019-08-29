Off-grid tiny house keeps things nice and simple

Sydney, Australia's Fresh Prince has done an excellent job with its recently-completed Barrington Tops Cabin. The tiny house runs off-the-grid with a roof-based solar power setup and features a simple but comfortable interior suitable for up to two people.

The Barrington Tops Cabin is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 14 sq m (150 sq ft). It's clad in Weathertex, which is made from timber industry by-product, and consists of a timber frame, with rigid foam insulation.

Visitors enter through French doors into the kitchen area. This includes a small dining table, a sink, and a camping-style stove, plus cabinetry. Nearby is the bed, which has quite a lot of integrated storage and is surrounded by large windows.

The Barrington Tops Cabin's sleeping area boasts generous glazing Rachel Jayne Mackay



Over on the opposite side of the cabin to the bedroom is the bathroom. This is finished in fiber cement sheets, lending it a utilitarian look that's accentuated by the copper pipe taps and shower. The bathroom also has a composting toilet and operable window louvers.

The Barrington Tops Cabin gets all power from its roof-based solar panels and features LED lighting and efficient Low-E glazing. It's located by a river in a picturesque spot near the Barrington Tops National Park, a protected national park in Hunter Valley, Australia.

The French doors really open up the Barrington Tops Cabin to the outside Rachel Jayne Mackay



"Based on simple geometry, reminiscent of Thoreau’s cabin, we set out to create a dwelling as simple and small as possible," says Richie Northcott, founder of Fresh Prince. "It needed to contain all the essentials for living, yet feel spacious and uncluttered at the same time. We are passionate about reducing our footprint through design and construction, and this cabin was an exploration into how small and light we could get. We still have a long way to go in this pursuit, but it is exciting to have created such a low-impact space - not only in our material choices and off-grid systems, but through minimizing the disturbance to the natural surroundings as well."

We've no word on how much the Barrington Tops Cabin cost to build but it is available to rent on Airbnb.

Source: Fresh Prince