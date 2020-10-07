© 2020 New Atlas
Bay Tree Tiny House is made for weekends at the beach

By Adam Williams
October 07, 2020
The Bay Tree Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in a vinyl exterior
The Bay Tree Tiny House features a storage-integrated staircase
The Bay Tree's kitchen includes generous cabinetry for a tiny house of this size
The Bay Tree Tiny House boasts a full-size shower
The Bay Tree Tiny House's kitchen includes an electric oven and cooktop
The Bay Tree Tiny House's light-filled living room has an uncluttered feel, and includes a sofa and coffee table
The Bay Tree Tiny House's kitchen storage unit is placed on wheels and can be moved if desired to extend the countertop space
The Bay Tree's glazing is situated to make the most of the view where the tiny house will be placed
The Bay Tree Tiny House's bathroom includes a shower, sink, composting toilet, washer/dryer, and some storage space
The Bay Tree Tiny House has a second bedroom with a bed, beanbag seating and some storage space
The Bay Tree Tiny House's bedrooms include barriers for safety
The Bay Tree Tiny House's main bedroom features a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
Potted plants add a splash of color to the kitchen and living areas
The Bay Tree Tiny House's interior is finished in lightweight poplar plywood
The Bay Tree Tiny House features a compact shower that stows away in a small storage box
The Bay Tree Tiny House's French doors open the home up to the outside
The Bay Tree Tiny House measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft)
The Bay Tree Tiny House features a steel frame and is finished in a vinyl exterior
The Bay Tree Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer
Though pictured here in a drab industrial unit, the Bay Tree Tiny House will be situated on an isolated New Zealand beach with spectacular scenery. In response, Build Tiny created a light and airy beach house on wheels with glazing situated to maximize the view and an interior designed for family use.

The Bay Tree Tiny House measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft). It's placed on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and Aviator Green vinyl cladding. There's also an exterior shower installed for washing off sand after a day at the beach.

There are actually two sets of doors in this tiny house, with the idea being that the owner will install a front and rear deck to add some outdoor living space. The main entrance is through French doors, which really open up the interior to the outside. Visitors enter into a living room, there they're greeted by a sofa and coffee table. Nearby is the kitchen, which has full-size appliances, including an electric oven and cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry and a sink. A set of drawers is placed on wheels and can be removed to extend the counter space if preparing larger meals.

The Bay Tree Tiny House's interior is finished in lightweight poplar plywood
The bathroom is separated from the kitchen with a small sliding door and contains a sink, composting toilet, shower, and a washer/dryer, plus some more storage space.

There are two bedrooms in the Bay Tree Tiny House, both of which are standard tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings. The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has a double bed, shelving, a wardrobe, and a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed. The secondary bedroom is reached by an alternating tread ladder and contains another bed and some more storage space. The bedrooms have wooden barriers so nobody can fall out by mistake and baby gates will also be added for safety.

The Bay Tree Tiny House gets all power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

