Bay Tree Tiny House is made for weekends at the beach

Though pictured here in a drab industrial unit, the Bay Tree Tiny House will be situated on an isolated New Zealand beach with spectacular scenery. In response, Build Tiny created a light and airy beach house on wheels with glazing situated to maximize the view and an interior designed for family use.

The Bay Tree Tiny House measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft). It's placed on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and Aviator Green vinyl cladding. There's also an exterior shower installed for washing off sand after a day at the beach.

There are actually two sets of doors in this tiny house, with the idea being that the owner will install a front and rear deck to add some outdoor living space. The main entrance is through French doors, which really open up the interior to the outside. Visitors enter into a living room, there they're greeted by a sofa and coffee table. Nearby is the kitchen, which has full-size appliances, including an electric oven and cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry and a sink. A set of drawers is placed on wheels and can be removed to extend the counter space if preparing larger meals.

The Bay Tree Tiny House's interior is finished in lightweight poplar plywood Build Tiny

The bathroom is separated from the kitchen with a small sliding door and contains a sink, composting toilet, shower, and a washer/dryer, plus some more storage space.

There are two bedrooms in the Bay Tree Tiny House, both of which are standard tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings. The main bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has a double bed, shelving, a wardrobe, and a lowered platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed. The secondary bedroom is reached by an alternating tread ladder and contains another bed and some more storage space. The bedrooms have wooden barriers so nobody can fall out by mistake and baby gates will also be added for safety.

The Bay Tree Tiny House gets all power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny