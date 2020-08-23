Charming off-grid Cabns offer eco-friendly refuge in the Australian bush

As a massive country where the majority of the population lives in built-up areas along the coastline, Australia offers many quiet corners to escape the hustle and bustle. Local outfit Cabn looks to lure busy folks into these scenic surrounds by way of charming off-grid cabins tucked away in idyllic settings, built with a strong emphasis on sustainability and respect for the local landscape.

The company was dreamt up by founder Michael Lamprell after a trip to the US inspired an interest in the concept of minimalism, or living with only the necessary material goods and eschewing the idea of excessive consumerism. His Cabns are a product of that philosophy, and are designed to encourage folks to unplug and unwind by spending some quality time in nature.

Australian outfit Cabn looks to lure busy folks into quiet corners of the country by way of charming off-grid cabins tucked away in idyllic settings Isaac Freeman

All of the company’s Cabns function as completely off-grid tiny homes made from locally-sourced Australian materials. Power comes via solar, the water from rainwater catchment systems, and all feature composting toilets. Ultimately, they're designed to be towed away without leaving a trace, as Cabn’s Media and Marketing Coordinator, Shane Laidlaw, explains.

“These Cabns have been built using all Australian timbers, and utilize high ceilings and large windows to create a truly spacious feel inside a small structure,” he tells New Atlas. “We have natural ply interiors that perfectly pick up daylight and naturally brighten the interior. They’re built using a leave-no-trace philosophy, meaning we could remove the CABN and you’d never know it was ever there.”

The Bella cabin from the outside Isaac Freeman

Bella is the name of Cabn’s latest build, located around an hour from the South Australian capital of Adelaide and surrounded by natural bushlands, birds and animal species. Even with its small size, the cabin is built to sleep three and features plenty of creature comforts inside, making it suited for stays no matter the season.

“Bella’s design inspiration came from the desire to create a space that had all the comforts, without feeling cramped,” explains Laidlaw. “The bathroom offers a full-size shower, and the large kitchen offers plenty of space to eat and prep. Bella offers a large bed in the loft and a day bed on the ground level. We also incorporated a beautiful little combustion heater under the stairs for those cold winter nights.”

Natural plywood is used through out the Bella cabin, to maximize the uptake of light Isaac Freeman

Built entirely with Australian timber, the cabin also features large windows to make them feel more spacious and the guests more connected with nature. The designers had to pay careful consideration to how they provided services like water and solar, in order to avoid the need for permanent infrastructure and to leave no imprint on the landscape.

While Bella is built to offer some quiet relaxation time, some of Cabn’s other offerings mix this with nearby attractions for those partial to some daytime activities. Chloe, for example, sleeps up to four adults and offers a range of walking trails to discover the surrounding bushland and wildlife, while sandy beaches are a short drive away.

The Chloe Cabn from the outside Isaac Freeman

Georgia, meanwhile, is set in the heart of South Australian wine country, around 10 minutes from the town of McLaren Vale. With double French doors that spill out onto the deck with vineyard views and glass ceiling to take in the night sky, we can think of far worse places to enjoy a glass of vino.

Inside the Jude Cabn Isaac Freeman

Pricing per night for stay in one of Cabn’s cabins starts at AU$209 (around US$150) per night, with more information on availability on the company’s website. You can also see more of these charming off-grid dwellings in the gallery.

