© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Vaulted tiny house tastefully blends indoor/outdoor living

By Bridget Borgobello
November 18, 2024
Vaulted tiny house tastefully blends indoor/outdoor living
A vaulted structure designed to seamlessly integrate with Chile's verdant landscape
A vaulted structure designed to seamlessly integrate with Chile's verdant landscape

View 15 Images
Innovative design that turns seasonal greenery into an architectural feature
1/15
Innovative design that turns seasonal greenery into an architectural feature
A vaulted structure designed to seamlessly integrate with Chile's verdant landscape
2/15
A vaulted structure designed to seamlessly integrate with Chile's verdant landscape

Floating above the terrain, this shelter embraces the natural growth beneath
3/15
Floating above the terrain, this shelter embraces the natural growth beneath
The loft features an additional two single beds, with plenty of space to accommodate this second bedroom
4/15
The loft features an additional two single beds, with plenty of space to accommodate this second bedroom

The floorplan features an open living and dining space, with a compact corner kitchen
5/15
The floorplan features an open living and dining space, with a compact corner kitchen
The floor plan enhances panoramic views and natural light penetration
6/15
The floor plan enhances panoramic views and natural light penetration
The design promotes a fluid transition between indoor living spaces and the outdoors
7/15
The design promotes a fluid transition between indoor living spaces and the outdoors
The vaulted ceiling amplifies space, drawing the forest's essence into the interior
8/15
The vaulted ceiling amplifies space, drawing the forest's essence into the interior
Elevated design minimizes ground disturbance and enhances air circulation
9/15
Elevated design minimizes ground disturbance and enhances air circulation
The loft can be used a quiet oasis for reading and relaxing
10/15
The loft can be used a quiet oasis for reading and relaxing
The master bedroom boasts double glass sliding doors, once again expanding the space to the outdoors
11/15
The master bedroom boasts double glass sliding doors, once again expanding the space to the outdoors

Glass walls create an immersive connection between indoor spaces and the surrounding nature
12/15
Glass walls create an immersive connection between indoor spaces and the surrounding nature
A thoughtful blend of sustainable materials ensures low visual and environmental impact
13/15
A thoughtful blend of sustainable materials ensures low visual and environmental impact
Vaulted shelter exemplifies the symbiosis between modern living and ancient landscapes
14/15
Vaulted shelter exemplifies the symbiosis between modern living and ancient landscapes
Catalejo floorplan by architectural studio Tololo Ugarte
15/15
Catalejo floorplan by architectural studio Tololo Ugarte
View gallery - 15 images

Chilean architectural studio Tololo Ugarte has created a luxurious vaulted tiny house that blurs the lines between its tasteful interior and the surrounding landscape. Dubbed Catalejo, which means Spyglass, the project leverages the unique attributes of its site to inform the design.

The location of the home is characterized by four established trees aged over 300 years old and a landscape that alternates between semi-arid conditions in the summer and lush grasslands in the winter and spring. Inviting the outdoors in, the tiny home boasts an extra-high arched ceiling, which allows for the inclusion of a number of large geometrically shaped windows.

In order to have as little impact as possible on the existing site, the architects employed a design that slightly elevates the home above the ground, allowing for natural vegetation to grow underneath it. This approach not only reduces soil disruption but also enables the natural regeneration of the landscape. Furthermore, the design creates an effect where the house appears to float amidst the seasonal greenery.

Innovative design that turns seasonal greenery into an architectural feature
Innovative design that turns seasonal greenery into an architectural feature

Materials were carefully selected to ensure a seamless blend with the environment, focusing on durability and minimal visual disruption. Locally sourced timber and glass play a significant role in the design, creating transparent boundaries that invite natural light into the interior spaces while inviting occupants to gaze outward.

A vaulted, double-height ceiling forms the core architectural feature of the home, enhancing airflow and helping to frame views of the surrounding environment. A continuous, open layout contributes to a flexible living environment that adapts to the occupants' needs. Each window functions as a frame, transforming views of the outside into focal points that shift with the seasons.

The floorplan features an open living and dining space, with a compact corner kitchen
The floorplan features an open living and dining space, with a compact corner kitchen

The floorplan prioritizes simplicity and functional space, featuring a combined living and dining area, with a compact corner kitchen. This space has three main access points to the outdoors; one via the large arched glass window at the end of the lounge; and an additional two parallel entrances that open out from the dining and kitchen zone.

The master bedroom and bathroom are tucked behind the kitchen, with the bedroom boasting double glass sliding doors, once again expanding the space to the outdoors. The home also features an elevated loft area, which is accessible via a timber ladder. The loft can be used a quiet oasis for reading and relaxing, but could also host two single beds and serve as a spacious second bedroom.

The loft can be used a quiet oasis for reading and relaxing
The loft can be used a quiet oasis for reading and relaxing

Catalejo represents an innovative tiny house that integrates nature as an active participant in the home. The structure being elevated above changing ground conditions could be a good solution for regions experiencing varied climates, while also reducing humidity and mildew. However, questions may arise regarding long-term maintenance of the natural vegetation beneath and the practical implications of such an open design in more severe weather conditions.

Source: Tololo Ugarte via Archdaily

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintCabinsOff-gridHome
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!