Compact tiny house's clever layout nets some extra space upstairs

It's always difficult for designers to work with the limited room available in a tiny house, but French firms have it even tougher due to the country's strict towing laws requiring very small and light homes. With its recent Cosmos model, Plume approached this challenge with a space-saving interior layout that adds a useful netted upstairs area.

The Cosmos is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which puts it in line with most European tiny houses. It is of course significantly smaller than typical North American models, many of which can be over double that length.

The home is finished in thermally treated poplar cladding, and topped by an aluminum roof. Its glass front door opens onto the living room. This is relatively spacious for a French tiny house, with a sofa, a coffee table and some shelving, as well as a wood-burning stove nearby for warmth. The interior is light-filled too, thanks to the generous glazing.

Further into the home is the kitchen. It contains an electric oven and propane-powered two-burner stove, a mini-fridge/freezer, a sink, and quite a lot of storage space. There's also a small dining table. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which is very compact and has a shower, a sink, and a toilet.

The Cosmos' upstairs is reached by a staircase that's integrated into the kitchen unit. That level hosts the main bedroom, which is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom, though has a door for privacy. Over on the opposite side is a second loft-style bedroom that would be a good fit for guests.

Connecting these two bedrooms is the netted area, which would be useful for sitting and reading, etc. This area also provides the benefit of allowing daylight to permeate throughout the home.

The Cosmos pictured has been delivered to its owner, Raphaëlle. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Plume (in French)