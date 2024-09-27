Homesteader tiny house brings big-home comforts to small family living

The Elsie is a well-proportioned tiny house that has a spacious interior suitable for a small family to live in comfort. It includes lots of storage space, as well as a novel loft bedroom with a lowered standing platform that allows its owners to get into bed without crawling.

The Elsie, by Indigo River Tiny Homes, has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m), which is about average for a North American tiny house nowadays, and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's part of Indigo River Tiny Homes' Homesteader series and is finished in cedar. It also sports two exterior storage areas.

The interior layout looks open for a tiny house and not too fussy, flattering the small space available. The home is entered through two French doors, which open onto the kitchen. This consists of an oven with induction stove, a sink, a fridge/freezer and a lot of storage space, including cabinetry and a pull-out pantry. There's a small dining table nearby too.

The living room is adjacent and features a sofa bed, an entertainment center and TV, plus a small coffee table. Over on the other side of the tiny house is the bathroom. This contains a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower, plus a little more storage.

The Elsie's French doors open onto the kitchen, which looks quite open and spacious for a tiny house Indigo River Tiny Homes

The Elsie has two bedrooms, both of which are upstairs and situated at opposite sides of the home to offer some separation.

The main bedroom is accessed from the living room by a storage-integrated staircase. As mentioned, Indigo River Tiny Homes has installed a lowered platform, like the one on the Kererū Tiny House. This allows anyone measuring up to 6.2 ft (1.89 m) in height to comfortably stand upright to get into bed and/or get dressed. It sounds like a minor addition but should make a significant difference in comfort compared to crawling on your knees.

The second bedroom is a standard loft-style tiny house space that's accessed from a storage-integrated staircase on the opposite side of the house, above the bathroom. This one doesn't have the lowered platform.

The Elsie's secondary bedroom includes some storage space Indigo River Tiny Homes

The Elsie gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, though off-the-grid options are also available. We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes