© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

$250k golden tiny house adds some bling to the small living movement

By Adam Williams
September 17, 2024
$250k golden tiny house adds some bling to the small living movement
The Golden House is a remarkably luxurious tiny house that costs US$250,000 and is being produced in very limited quantities
The Golden House is a remarkably luxurious tiny house that costs US$250,000 and is being produced in very limited quantities
View 12 Images
The Golden House is a remarkably luxurious tiny house that costs US$250,000 and is being produced in very limited quantities
1/12
The Golden House is a remarkably luxurious tiny house that costs US$250,000 and is being produced in very limited quantities
The Golden House's exterior is mostly taken up by mirrored glass with an unusual golden finish
2/12
The Golden House's exterior is mostly taken up by mirrored glass with an unusual golden finish
The Golden House runs from a standard RV-style hookup but can also be configured to run off-the-grid if preferred
3/12
The Golden House runs from a standard RV-style hookup but can also be configured to run off-the-grid if preferred
The Golden House also includes wooden cladding at its rear
4/12
The Golden House also includes wooden cladding at its rear
The Golden House's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, sink, and a shower
5/12
The Golden House's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, sink, and a shower
The Golden House's kitchen is quite small but includes some cabinetry and a sink
6/12
The Golden House's kitchen is quite small but includes some cabinetry and a sink
The Golden House is light-filled thanks to its mirrored glass exterior
7/12
The Golden House is light-filled thanks to its mirrored glass exterior
The Golden House includes one bedroom area, which consists of a double bed and some storage
8/12
The Golden House includes one bedroom area, which consists of a double bed and some storage
The Golden House's fixtures and fittings riff on the golden theme
9/12
The Golden House's fixtures and fittings riff on the golden theme
The Golden House's shower offers a nice view while maintaining privacy thanks to the mirrored glass
10/12
The Golden House's shower offers a nice view while maintaining privacy thanks to the mirrored glass
The Golden House includes a seating area and a table
11/12
The Golden House includes a seating area and a table
The Golden House's interior measures 26.3 sq m (283 sq ft)
12/12
The Golden House's interior measures 26.3 sq m (283 sq ft)
View gallery - 12 images

Described as probably the most exclusive tiny house in the world, the Golden House certainly stands out with its mirrored gold glass finish and luxurious interior. It also has a price tag to match and is up for sale for US$250,000.

The Golden House takes the form of a simple rectangular shelter and is finished in a golden-shimmering glass that Estonian designer ÖÖD says it commissioned exclusively for the project, plus there's some wooden cladding on its rear.

It has a length of 7.9 m (25 ft) and a width of 3.3 m (10 ft), with a floorspace of 26.3 sq m (283 sq ft), which makes it roughly the same size as the Thuya tiny house, but Minimaliste puts its starting price at around that half of the Golden House.

Much of the ÖÖD model's interior space is taken up by a large multipurpose room which is filled with natural light thanks to all that glass. There are also some high-end additions like underfloor heating, oak paneling, and gold-colored fittings and flourishes.

At the center of this room is some seating and a coffee table, while to its right lies the kitchen. This is quite small and simple but includes a gold-colored sink and a fridge, plus cabinetry. Over on the other side of the seating is the bedroom area. This consists of a double bed and a large storage unit.

The Golden House includes one bedroom area, which consists of a double bed and some storage
The Golden House includes one bedroom area, which consists of a double bed and some storage

There's also a bathroom, which is accessed from the kitchen and contains a wall-mounted flushing toilet, a sink, some storage space, and a shower that offers a great view outside but should be protected from prying eyes due to the mirrored glass finish.

The Golden House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but if required can be upgraded with a full off-the-grid setup including solar panels.

Catering to what has to be a very small group of people who are interested in a prefabricated tiny house getaway and are willing to spend $250k for the pleasure, ÖÖD has limited production of the Golden House to just 79 units (this is a riff on gold's atomic number, which is also 79). Around 30 are expected to be sold in Europe and the United States, with the remainder destined for the Middle East and elsewhere.

Source: ÖÖD

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!