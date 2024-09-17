$250k golden tiny house adds some bling to the small living movement

Described as probably the most exclusive tiny house in the world, the Golden House certainly stands out with its mirrored gold glass finish and luxurious interior. It also has a price tag to match and is up for sale for US$250,000.

The Golden House takes the form of a simple rectangular shelter and is finished in a golden-shimmering glass that Estonian designer ÖÖD says it commissioned exclusively for the project, plus there's some wooden cladding on its rear.

It has a length of 7.9 m (25 ft) and a width of 3.3 m (10 ft), with a floorspace of 26.3 sq m (283 sq ft), which makes it roughly the same size as the Thuya tiny house, but Minimaliste puts its starting price at around that half of the Golden House.

Much of the ÖÖD model's interior space is taken up by a large multipurpose room which is filled with natural light thanks to all that glass. There are also some high-end additions like underfloor heating, oak paneling, and gold-colored fittings and flourishes.

At the center of this room is some seating and a coffee table, while to its right lies the kitchen. This is quite small and simple but includes a gold-colored sink and a fridge, plus cabinetry. Over on the other side of the seating is the bedroom area. This consists of a double bed and a large storage unit.

The Golden House includes one bedroom area, which consists of a double bed and some storage Jaan Parmask

There's also a bathroom, which is accessed from the kitchen and contains a wall-mounted flushing toilet, a sink, some storage space, and a shower that offers a great view outside but should be protected from prying eyes due to the mirrored glass finish.

The Golden House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but if required can be upgraded with a full off-the-grid setup including solar panels.

Catering to what has to be a very small group of people who are interested in a prefabricated tiny house getaway and are willing to spend $250k for the pleasure, ÖÖD has limited production of the Golden House to just 79 units (this is a riff on gold's atomic number, which is also 79). Around 30 are expected to be sold in Europe and the United States, with the remainder destined for the Middle East and elsewhere.

Source: ÖÖD