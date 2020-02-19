Turnkey tiny house squeezes in two storage-integrated staircases

Tiny houses typically contain one staircase for the main bedroom, while a ladder is used for the second bedroom, but Build Tiny managed to squeeze two storage-integrated staircases into the Home Haven Tiny House's compact 8-m (26-ft)-long frame. The tiny house was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in for roughly NZD 132,000 (around US$85,000).

The Home Haven is based on a double-axle trailer and consists of a steel frame, with black vinyl cladding. It also has an outdoor shower affixed to its exterior.

On entering the home, there's a living room located to the right. This contains a sofa, plus a shelving and storage unit that doubles as a staircase to reach the secondary bedroom. The bedroom itself has some more storage space and can fit a single or double bed.

Another storage-integrated staircase is nearby and leads to the main bedroom, which has a queen-sized bed, yet more storage space, and a lowered platform to make getting dressed easier.

Next to the living room, the Home Haven's kitchen includes a sink, fridge, an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, and a fold-up countertop extension. A sliding door leads to the bathroom which looks pretty snug, even by tiny house standards, and has a composting toilet, shower, and sink.

The Home Haven gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired up so that solar panels can be easily fitted in the future. Some of the decorating was also left unfinished so that the owner could do it himself and save a little money.

