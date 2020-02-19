© 2020 New Atlas
Turnkey tiny house squeezes in two storage-integrated staircases

By Adam Williams
February 19, 2020
The Home Haven's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Home Haven was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in for roughly NZD 132,000 (around US$85,000)
The Home Haven's kitchen includes an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove
Top-down view of the Home Haven's living room
The Home Haven's second bedroom is reached by a shelving and storage unit that doubles as a staircase
The Home Haven is finished in black vinyl and has an outdoor shower attached to the exterior
The Home Haven gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired so that solar panels can be easily fitted in the future
The Home Haven is based on a double-axle trailer
Large glass double doors provide entry to the Home Haven
The Home Haven's exterior has an outdoor shower
The Home Haven's main bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
Some of the Home Haven's decorating was left unfinished so the owner could save money and do it himself
The Home Haven's interior is finished in poplar plywood
The Home Haven's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer
The Home Haven's main bedroom includes a queen-sized bed
The Home Haven's secondary bedroom fits a single or double bed and includes some storage space
The Home Haven's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Home Haven's bathroom includes a shower and sink
The Home Haven's kitchen includes a sink, fridge/freezer, and an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove
Tiny houses typically contain one staircase for the main bedroom, while a ladder is used for the second bedroom, but Build Tiny managed to squeeze two storage-integrated staircases into the Home Haven Tiny House's compact 8-m (26-ft)-long frame. The tiny house was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in for roughly NZD 132,000 (around US$85,000).

The Home Haven is based on a double-axle trailer and consists of a steel frame, with black vinyl cladding. It also has an outdoor shower affixed to its exterior.

The Home Haven gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired so that solar panels can be easily fitted in the future

On entering the home, there's a living room located to the right. This contains a sofa, plus a shelving and storage unit that doubles as a staircase to reach the secondary bedroom. The bedroom itself has some more storage space and can fit a single or double bed.

Another storage-integrated staircase is nearby and leads to the main bedroom, which has a queen-sized bed, yet more storage space, and a lowered platform to make getting dressed easier.

Next to the living room, the Home Haven's kitchen includes a sink, fridge, an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, and a fold-up countertop extension. A sliding door leads to the bathroom which looks pretty snug, even by tiny house standards, and has a composting toilet, shower, and sink.

The Home Haven gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired up so that solar panels can be easily fitted in the future. Some of the decorating was also left unfinished so that the owner could do it himself and save a little money.

Source: Build Tiny

