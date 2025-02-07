Family friendly tiny house fits three bedrooms into just 23 ft

Downsizing for a single person or a couple is enough of a challenge, but it's even harder to pull off if you have a family in tow. Despite its length of just 7.2 m (23.7 ft), the Joely tackles this issue by squeezing three bedrooms into its compact footprint.

The Joely, by Havenwood Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in vinyl or utilitarian steel, with a steel roof. Its exterior also has an optional drop-down porch area that can be folded away when not in use.

The home's sliding glass doors open onto its living room, which is snug and fits a sofa and TV unit, as well as an optional wood-burning stove.

The kitchen is adjacent and looks compact, with a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and space for some more appliances. The bathroom, meanwhile, is located on the opposite side of the house to the living room and includes a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing toilet or composting toilet, plus a little more storage.

The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase Havenwood Tiny Homes

As mentioned, the Joely's sleeping arrangements are relatively generous for a home of its size. One bedroom is situated downstairs, next to the bathroom, and has bunk beds installed, though it could alternatively be used as a standard bedroom, or perhaps even an office.

A storage-integrated staircase leads to the main upstairs bedroom, which is a loft so has a low ceiling, and it contains a double bed and some shelving. However, from in here, there's a small gangway that leads to a second loft space which can be used as a third bedroom or for storage.

The Joely is currently up for sale for AUD 149,800 (roughly US$92,000).

Source: Havenwood Tiny Homes