Family friendly tiny house fits three bedrooms into just 23 ft

By Adam Williams
February 07, 2025
Family friendly tiny house fits three bedrooms into just 23 ft
The Joely is a pint-sized tiny house with a space-saving layout that squeezes in three bedrooms
The Joely is a pint-sized tiny house with a space-saving layout that squeezes in three bedrooms
The Joely is a pint-sized tiny house with a space-saving layout that squeezes in three bedrooms
The Joely is a pint-sized tiny house with a space-saving layout that squeezes in three bedrooms
The Joely is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in vinyl or utilitarian steel
The Joely is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in vinyl or utilitarian steel
The Joely's living room has space for a sofa and a TV, as well as an optional fireplace
The Joely's living room has space for a sofa and a TV, as well as an optional fireplace
The Joely's sliding glass doors open up the living room to the outside
The Joely's sliding glass doors open up the living room to the outside
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Joely's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing or composting toilet, plus a little more storage
The Joely's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing or composting toilet, plus a little more storage
The Joely's kitchen is quite compact but does contain an oven and four-burner stove, as well as space for more appliances
The Joely's kitchen is quite compact but does contain an oven and four-burner stove, as well as space for more appliances
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are lofts and have low ceilings
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are lofts and have low ceilings
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are connected by a gangway
The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are connected by a gangway
The Joely's downstairs bedroom contains bunk beds with some integrated storage
The Joely's downstairs bedroom contains bunk beds with some integrated storage
Downsizing for a single person or a couple is enough of a challenge, but it's even harder to pull off if you have a family in tow. Despite its length of just 7.2 m (23.7 ft), the Joely tackles this issue by squeezing three bedrooms into its compact footprint.

The Joely, by Havenwood Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in vinyl or utilitarian steel, with a steel roof. Its exterior also has an optional drop-down porch area that can be folded away when not in use.

The home's sliding glass doors open onto its living room, which is snug and fits a sofa and TV unit, as well as an optional wood-burning stove.

The kitchen is adjacent and looks compact, with a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and space for some more appliances. The bathroom, meanwhile, is located on the opposite side of the house to the living room and includes a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing toilet or composting toilet, plus a little more storage.

The Joely's upstairs bedrooms are reached by a storage-integrated staircase

As mentioned, the Joely's sleeping arrangements are relatively generous for a home of its size. One bedroom is situated downstairs, next to the bathroom, and has bunk beds installed, though it could alternatively be used as a standard bedroom, or perhaps even an office.

A storage-integrated staircase leads to the main upstairs bedroom, which is a loft so has a low ceiling, and it contains a double bed and some shelving. However, from in here, there's a small gangway that leads to a second loft space which can be used as a third bedroom or for storage.

The Joely is currently up for sale for AUD 149,800 (roughly US$92,000).

Source: Havenwood Tiny Homes

