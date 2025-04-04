24 ft tiny house maximizes space with compact but clever layout

Though it only had a length of 7.2 m (almost 24 ft) to work with in the Jordy tiny house, Konpak Tiny Homes has employed a clever space-saving layout that includes a novel folding staircase to offer a relatively spacious living area and lots of storage.

The Jordy is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in galvanized steel and wood. It also features a wooden deck that helps increase living space.

The home is accessed via large bi-fold glass doors that really help open it up to the outside. The living room looks particularly well-proportioned, for a tiny house of its size, and has a sofa and a coffee table, as well as generous glazing and a nice high ceiling.

Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a breakfast bar for two, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and an oven with a propane-powered stove, plus it has quite a lot of cabinetry and some shelving. The bathroom is situated behind the kitchen and has a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Jordy's bedroom is reached by novel folding steps produced by Bcompact Konpak Tiny Homes

In a bid to save floorspace and allow the positioning of stairs in a place that would otherwise block access to the bathroom, Konpak Tiny Homes has installed a neat space-saving ladder/staircase created by Bcompact, which folds out from the wall when in use. It's definitely unorthodox and might even be off-putting for some, but once unfolded, provides access to the tiny house's loft.

This is where you'll find the bedroom, which comes with a low ceiling typical of such spaces, though it does have generous storage, plus a double bed.

The Jordy is up for sale for AUD125,000 (around US$78,000). Konpak Tiny Homes also offers multiple optional extras for it, including full off-the-grid functionality, though of course this will increase the cost significantly.

Source: Konpak Tiny Homes