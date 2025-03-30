© 2025 New Atlas
Kookaburra makes space for living and working on wheels

By Adam Williams
March 30, 2025
The Kookaburra is a compact tiny house that offers a spacious interior for two people, and even includes a home office
The Kookaburra can be fitted with an optional wooden porch to expand living space
The Kookaburra's interior includes a small office area that should be useful for working from home
The Kookaburra's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and flushing toilet, plus some storage space. There's also room for a washer/dryer in there
The Kookaburra's bedroom includes a queen-size bed and has a little more storage. It's topped by a skylight
The Kookaburra's kitchen features quite a lot of cabinetry for its size, plus an oven, two-burner stove, a microwave, and a fridge
The Kookaburra's kitchen has a large window and a breakfast bar for two
The Kookaburra's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Kookaburra's living room is spacious and light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
With a length of just 8 m (26 ft), the Kookaburra features a well-designed interior layout that's suitable for two people. It includes a spacious and light-filled living room, plus it has a full kitchen and even a home office.

Taking its name from a terrestrial kingfisher with a distinctive call, the Kookaburra is designed by Australian firm Unplgd Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in wood, with metal accenting. It also has a large wooden deck available as an option, and is accessed by double glass doors that open up the home to the exterior.

This entrance opens onto a relatively spacious and open living room with a large L-shaped sofa and a nice high ceiling. Nearby is the home office area, which consists of a small desk.

The kitchen is nearby. It features a sink, oven, microwave, an electric cooktop, and a fridge, as well as a breakfast bar for two and quite a lot of cabinetry. The bathroom, meanwhile, is on the opposite side of the tiny house to the kitchen, near the office. It has a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus there's room in there for a washer/dryer and some storage.

The Kookaburra has one bedroom, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling (that includes a skylight) and a double bed, plus a little storage space.

The tiny house comes with lots of options, including a second bedroom accessed by ladder, the deck area mentioned, and lots of other choices concerning the materials and furniture. Additionally, it can run fully off-the-grid with solar panels and water tanks, and a composting toilet.

We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes

