Colorful tiny house's space-saving interior has room to spare

By Adam Williams
February 13, 2025
Colorful tiny house's space-saving interior has room to spare
The Lady Bird combines a colorful exterior with a well-designed interior layout. Despite its relatively compact size, it manages to comfortably fit a downstairs master bedroom and a loft, as well as a living room/home office space and well-stocked kitchen.

The Lady Bird, by Decathlon Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m). It's finished in smart siding painted bright teal and white, and is topped by a metal roof.

The home's front door opens onto its living room, which doubles as an office, since this particular model is primarily going to be used for working and as a guesthouse. It has a large window installed and a nice high ceiling. A "fandelier" (combined fan and lighting unit) helps maintain a comfortable temperature, along with a mini-split air-conditioning unit.

Nearby is the kitchen. This looks well-proportioned for a house of its size and has quite a lot of cabinetry, as well as a full-size fridge/freezer, an electric cooktop, a sink with cutting board insert, and a combination microwave/convection oven and air fryer. There's also a stacked washing machine and dryer nearby.

The Lady Bird's kitchen connects to its bathroom, which includes a shower and a vanity sink, plus a fancy toilet with controls for bidet and other functions.

The Lady Bird's entrance opens onto its living room which will be used as a home office space
The Lady Bird's entrance opens onto its living room which will be used as a home office space

As mentioned, the Lady Bird has two bedrooms. The master bedroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room and is reached through the bathroom. It has ample headroom to stand upright – which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house – and space for a double bed, with two built-in wardrobes for storage.

The secondary bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a more typical loft style, with a low ceiling and space for a double bed.

We've no word on the exact price of the Lady Bird, but it's based on Decathlon Tiny Homes' Poseidon model, which starts at US$112,750.

Source: Decathlon Tiny Homes

