Luna tiny house puts the focus firmly on the view

By Adam Williams
December 20, 2021
Luna tiny house puts the focus...
The Luna, by New Frontier Design, is defined by its floor-to-ceiling glazing that opens up the living room to the view outside
The Luna tiny house measures just 25 ft (7.6 m) in length, which is quite small for a North American tiny house
The Luna, by New Frontier Design, is defined by its floor-to-ceiling glazing that opens up the living room to the view outside
The Luna boasts floorspace of 256 sq ft (23 sq m), including its loft-style bedroom
The Luna's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and toilet
The Luna's shower looks quite spacious for a tiny house
The Luna's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a convection toaster oven/microwave, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, and a sink
The Luna's loft-style bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Luna tiny house includes several small storage nooks and shelving in the kitchen
The Luna's loft-style bedroom includes some additional storage space
The Luna's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with limited headroom, and is topped by a skylight
New Frontier Design has made a name for itself crafting luxurious tiny houses like the Escher and Orchid. Its latest model maintains a similar style but is smaller and simpler, and offers a compact interior layout that puts the focus on the view with floor-to-ceiling glazing.

Though the Luna was designed by New Frontier Design (formerly named New Frontier Tiny Homes), the dwelling was actually built by Liberation Tiny Homes. It measures just 25 ft (7.6 m) in length, which is small compared to many North American tiny houses we've seen, like the Noyer XL V2 for example, which is a good 10 feet longer. It's finished in standing seam metal, both on the exterior walls and sloping roof.

The interior of the home measures 256 sq ft (23 sq m). Visitors enter into the living room, which is defined by that generous glazed wall at one end that helps fill it with natural light. This space contains a sofa, as well as a small table for two.

Nearby is the kitchen, which has a two-burner propane-powered stove, a convection toaster oven/microwave, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, butcher block countertops, a sink, and custom cabinetry.

The Luna boasts floorspace of 256 sq ft (23 sq m), including its loft-style bedroom
The bathroom is on the opposite end to the living room and features a toilet, a vanity sink, and a relatively spacious-looking shower, plus there's a little more storage space in there too.

There's just one bedroom in the Luna, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom up there, with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, plus there's a little more storage space and a skylight.

The Luna is classed as New Frontier Design's "budget conscious" model and starts at US$95,000, which actually works out at around half the price of other models by the firm.

Source: New Frontier Design

