Baluchon squeezes full-time home and office into 20-ft-long frame

By Adam Williams
October 20, 2022
The Milanda, by Baluchon, was recently delivered to its owner in Île-de-France
The Milanda is finished in red cedar and has green aluminum accenting
Visitors to the Milanda enter through double glass doors, which really open up the interior of the home to the outside
The Milanda's living room includes a sofa bed and a small wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the entire home
The Milanda's sofa bed is quite large and doubles as a guest sleeping area
The Milanda has one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling
Access to the Milanda's bedroom is gained by a staircase with integrated storage space
The Milanda's bathroom looks very compact but Baluchon has managed to squeeze in a shower and a toilet
The Milanda features a small dining table for up to two people that folds away when not in use
The Milanda's home office area is very small and is tucked away under the staircase, through it does have generous glazing installed which should help it feel less cramped
The Milanda's kitchen includes what looks to be a full-size oven, plus a four-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a sink, fridge, and cabinetry
The latest tiny house design to come from French firm Baluchon measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length. However, despite this compact size, the Milanda packs everything necessary to serve as a comfortable full-time residence to its owner in northern France – including a well-lit home office.

The Milanda is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar cladding, with green aluminum accenting. It has a spruce frame and insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp, while power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home through double glass doors that really open it up to the outside. The office area mentioned is basically just a nook tucked under the storage-integrated staircase, though does fit a proper desk and chair, unlike the more awkward bedroom arrangement seen in Baluchon's Sauvage model. A large window should also help prevent it from feeling too dark and cramped in there.

The nearby living room, meanwhile, features a large sofa bed for guests and a wood-burning stove. Additionally, a dining table for two can be folded away when not in use.

The Milanda's kitchen is quite limited, as we've come to expect with French tiny houses. It has a full-sized oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus shelving, a storage unit, and a fridge and sink. A door provides access to the bathroom, which looks very compact but does squeeze in a shower and toilet.

The storage-integrated staircase provides access to the Milanda's only bedroom. This is a typical tiny house loft-style snooze zone with a low ceiling and enough space for a double bed.

The Milanda was recently delivered to its owner in Île-de-France. We've no word on the exact price of this one, but Baluchon's homes typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$78,000).

Source: Baluchon

