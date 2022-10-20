Baluchon squeezes full-time home and office into 20-ft-long frame

The latest tiny house design to come from French firm Baluchon measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length. However, despite this compact size, the Milanda packs everything necessary to serve as a comfortable full-time residence to its owner in northern France – including a well-lit home office.

The Milanda is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar cladding, with green aluminum accenting. It has a spruce frame and insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp, while power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home through double glass doors that really open it up to the outside. The office area mentioned is basically just a nook tucked under the storage-integrated staircase, though does fit a proper desk and chair, unlike the more awkward bedroom arrangement seen in Baluchon's Sauvage model. A large window should also help prevent it from feeling too dark and cramped in there.

The nearby living room, meanwhile, features a large sofa bed for guests and a wood-burning stove. Additionally, a dining table for two can be folded away when not in use.

The Milanda's kitchen is quite limited, as we've come to expect with French tiny houses. It has a full-sized oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus shelving, a storage unit, and a fridge and sink. A door provides access to the bathroom, which looks very compact but does squeeze in a shower and toilet.

The storage-integrated staircase provides access to the Milanda's only bedroom. This is a typical tiny house loft-style snooze zone with a low ceiling and enough space for a double bed.

The Milanda was recently delivered to its owner in Île-de-France. We've no word on the exact price of this one, but Baluchon's homes typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$78,000).

Source: Baluchon