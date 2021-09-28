© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

All-weather tiny house is designed for the modern Nomad

By Adam Williams
September 28, 2021
All-weather tiny house is desi...
The Nomad is a compact new tiny house by Minimaliste that measures 24 ft (7.3 m) and is designed for off-the-grid travel
The Nomad is a compact new tiny house by Minimaliste that measures 24 ft (7.3 m) and is designed for off-the-grid travel
View 12 Images
The Nomad is a compact new tiny house by Minimaliste that measures 24 ft (7.3 m) and is designed for off-the-grid travel
1/12
The Nomad is a compact new tiny house by Minimaliste that measures 24 ft (7.3 m) and is designed for off-the-grid travel
The Nomad is based on a double-axle trailer and is accessed by a motorized folding deck area at its rear
2/12
The Nomad is based on a double-axle trailer and is accessed by a motorized folding deck area at its rear
The Nomad's excellent insulation and high level of airtightness means it performs well in extremes of heat and cold
3/12
The Nomad's excellent insulation and high level of airtightness means it performs well in extremes of heat and cold
The Nomad is finished in vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel
4/12
The Nomad is finished in vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel
The Nomad's interior is arranged on one floor and has a total floorspace of 165 sq ft (roughly 15 sq m)
5/12
The Nomad's interior is arranged on one floor and has a total floorspace of 165 sq ft (roughly 15 sq m)
The Nomad's dining area seats four, with the U-shaped bench featuring integrated storage
6/12
The Nomad's dining area seats four, with the U-shaped bench featuring integrated storage
The Nomad's dining table can be combined with the bench seating to form a small bed
7/12
The Nomad's dining table can be combined with the bench seating to form a small bed
The Nomad's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed
8/12
The Nomad's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed
The Nomad's bedroom can include an optional seat suspended from the ceiling
9/12
The Nomad's bedroom can include an optional seat suspended from the ceiling
The Nomad's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
10/12
The Nomad's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Nomad is accessed by glass sliding doors
11/12
The Nomad is accessed by glass sliding doors
The Nomad's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, and washer/dryer
12/12
The Nomad's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, and washer/dryer
View gallery - 12 images

We typically associate Canadian tiny house builder Minimaliste with spacious homes that can withstand extremes in hot and cold weather. With the Nomad, the firm has retained the same hardy four-season tiny house design, but it's offered in a smaller and easier-to-tow model.

The Nomad measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length, which is much smaller than other recent models by the firm, like the Noyer XL V2, for example, which had a total length of 37 ft (11.2 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in low-maintenance vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel.

The Nomad's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, and washer/dryer
The Nomad's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, and washer/dryer

Access to the home is gained by a motorized folding deck and glass sliding doors. The interior is arranged on one floor and has a total floorspace of just 165 sq ft (roughly 15 sq m), underlining that Minimaliste considers this model best suited for short-term use, such as for vacations or as a guest house, for example. It features a modern decor that's simple and not too fussy in the small space.

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which includes a dining/lounge area that seats up to four people. The bench seating also has integrated storage space and can be transformed into a small bed with help from the dining table, which can sleep two children or one adult. Elsewhere, the kitchen features a fridge/freezer, propane-powered stove, an oven, a microwave, a washer/dryer, and a double sink. Nearby is the bathroom, which has a toilet (flushing and composting models are available), a sink, and a shower.

The Nomad's dining area seats four, with the U-shaped bench featuring integrated storage
The Nomad's dining area seats four, with the U-shaped bench featuring integrated storage

There's just one bedroom in the Nomad. With a ceiling height of 7 ft (2.1 m), so it has plenty of headroom to stand upright and includes a storage-integrated queen-sized bed and cabinetry, as well as an optional seat that's suspended from the ceiling.

The Nomad is capable of running off-the-grid and contains two water tanks for black and greywater, as well as a tank for storing fresh water. Additionally it has an optional solar package that comes in 5.12-kWh and 10.24-kWh versions, combined with a battery array. A mini-split air-conditioning system helps keep it a comfortable temperature and good insulation and a high level of airtightness ensures it performs well in the heat and cold.

The Nomad starts at CAD 85,400 (roughly US$67,000).

Source: Minimaliste

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!