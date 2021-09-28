All-weather tiny house is designed for the modern Nomad

We typically associate Canadian tiny house builder Minimaliste with spacious homes that can withstand extremes in hot and cold weather. With the Nomad, the firm has retained the same hardy four-season tiny house design, but it's offered in a smaller and easier-to-tow model.

The Nomad measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length, which is much smaller than other recent models by the firm, like the Noyer XL V2, for example, which had a total length of 37 ft (11.2 m). It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in low-maintenance vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel.

The Nomad's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, and washer/dryer Minimaliste

Access to the home is gained by a motorized folding deck and glass sliding doors. The interior is arranged on one floor and has a total floorspace of just 165 sq ft (roughly 15 sq m), underlining that Minimaliste considers this model best suited for short-term use, such as for vacations or as a guest house, for example. It features a modern decor that's simple and not too fussy in the small space.

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which includes a dining/lounge area that seats up to four people. The bench seating also has integrated storage space and can be transformed into a small bed with help from the dining table, which can sleep two children or one adult. Elsewhere, the kitchen features a fridge/freezer, propane-powered stove, an oven, a microwave, a washer/dryer, and a double sink. Nearby is the bathroom, which has a toilet (flushing and composting models are available), a sink, and a shower.

The Nomad's dining area seats four, with the U-shaped bench featuring integrated storage Minimaliste

There's just one bedroom in the Nomad. With a ceiling height of 7 ft (2.1 m), so it has plenty of headroom to stand upright and includes a storage-integrated queen-sized bed and cabinetry, as well as an optional seat that's suspended from the ceiling.

The Nomad is capable of running off-the-grid and contains two water tanks for black and greywater, as well as a tank for storing fresh water. Additionally it has an optional solar package that comes in 5.12-kWh and 10.24-kWh versions, combined with a battery array. A mini-split air-conditioning system helps keep it a comfortable temperature and good insulation and a high level of airtightness ensures it performs well in the heat and cold.

The Nomad starts at CAD 85,400 (roughly US$67,000).

Source: Minimaliste