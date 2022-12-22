© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

MM01 tiny house makes space for work and play with clever interior layout

By Adam Williams
December 22, 2022
MM01 tiny house makes space for work and play with clever interior layout
The MM01 is located near a forest in Carinthia, in the Austrian Alps, and serves as a vacation home and a base for its owners to enjoy outdoor activities
The MM01 is located near a forest in Carinthia, in the Austrian Alps, and serves as a vacation home and a base for its owners to enjoy outdoor activities
View 7 Images
The MM01's overall design is inspired by shipping containers though it wasn't actually built using one
1/7
The MM01's overall design is inspired by shipping containers though it wasn't actually built using one
The MM01 is located near a forest in Carinthia, in the Austrian Alps, and serves as a vacation home and a base for its owners to enjoy outdoor activities
2/7
The MM01 is located near a forest in Carinthia, in the Austrian Alps, and serves as a vacation home and a base for its owners to enjoy outdoor activities
The MM01 is designed to be easily transportable and to leave no lasting trace if removed
3/7
The MM01 is designed to be easily transportable and to leave no lasting trace if removed
The MM01 includes a work desk on wheels that can be stowed away into the bedroom unit when not in use
4/7
The MM01 includes a work desk on wheels that can be stowed away into the bedroom unit when not in use
The MM01 is very compact inside and has a floorspace of just 20 sq m (215 sq ft)
5/7
The MM01 is very compact inside and has a floorspace of just 20 sq m (215 sq ft)
The MM01's kitchenette is relatively well-stocked for its size and features a dishwasher and washing machine
6/7
The MM01's kitchenette is relatively well-stocked for its size and features a dishwasher and washing machine
The MM01's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a shower and a vanity sink
7/7
The MM01's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, a shower and a vanity sink
View gallery - 7 images

The MM01 was commissioned by two people who use it as a vacation home and base for outdoor activities in rural Austria. Its interior is very compact, but architect Christian Tonko mitigates this with a carefully designed layout that even manages to squeeze in a home office.

The MM01's interior measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft), spread over one floor, and is split into four equally sized areas: a bedroom, a living/workspace, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The center of the home is taken up by the living/workspace and this contains some seats and a handy office desk that can be pulled out on wheels from within the bed unit. Other storage units double as dividing walls and the kitchenette, which features a dishwasher and washing machine, also closes up when not in use.

Glass doors slide open to naturally cool the dwelling with the prevailing breeze and curtains are installed for privacy. The home also has a generously proportioned terrace area that contains seating and tables.

The MM01 includes a work desk on wheels that can be stowed away into the bedroom unit when not in use
The MM01 includes a work desk on wheels that can be stowed away into the bedroom unit when not in use

The MM01 is named in honor of Malcolm McLean, who's credited as the inventor of the modern shipping container. However, though it resembles one, it's not actually made from the metal boxes so should function far better in the heat and cold, even with all that glazing. Indeed, we've no word on R-values, but the architect tells us it has good insulation and meets local building codes.

"MM01 is named after Malcolm McLean the inventor of the shipping container on which the modules are based in terms of the standard dimensions and frames," explained Tonko. "They can be transported by standard trucks on the road. The whole structure including the screw foundations can be removed entirely and the site can easily be restored to its original state."

We've no word on the price for this model.

Source: Christian Tonko

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseMicro-HouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!