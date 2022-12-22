MM01 tiny house makes space for work and play with clever interior layout

The MM01 was commissioned by two people who use it as a vacation home and base for outdoor activities in rural Austria. Its interior is very compact, but architect Christian Tonko mitigates this with a carefully designed layout that even manages to squeeze in a home office.

The MM01's interior measures 20 sq m (215 sq ft), spread over one floor, and is split into four equally sized areas: a bedroom, a living/workspace, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The center of the home is taken up by the living/workspace and this contains some seats and a handy office desk that can be pulled out on wheels from within the bed unit. Other storage units double as dividing walls and the kitchenette, which features a dishwasher and washing machine, also closes up when not in use.

Glass doors slide open to naturally cool the dwelling with the prevailing breeze and curtains are installed for privacy. The home also has a generously proportioned terrace area that contains seating and tables.

The MM01 includes a work desk on wheels that can be stowed away into the bedroom unit when not in use Christian Brandstätter

The MM01 is named in honor of Malcolm McLean, who's credited as the inventor of the modern shipping container. However, though it resembles one, it's not actually made from the metal boxes so should function far better in the heat and cold, even with all that glazing. Indeed, we've no word on R-values, but the architect tells us it has good insulation and meets local building codes.

"MM01 is named after Malcolm McLean the inventor of the shipping container on which the modules are based in terms of the standard dimensions and frames," explained Tonko. "They can be transported by standard trucks on the road. The whole structure including the screw foundations can be removed entirely and the site can easily be restored to its original state."

We've no word on the price for this model.

Source: Christian Tonko