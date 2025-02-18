© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Luxurious tiny house expands living space with a rooftop terrace

By Adam Williams
February 18, 2025
Luxurious tiny house expands living space with a rooftop terrace
This unnamed tiny house features an unusual layout inside and is topped by a spacious rooftop terrace area
This unnamed tiny house features an unusual layout inside and is topped by a spacious rooftop terrace area
View 11 Images
This unnamed tiny house features an unusual layout inside and is topped by a spacious rooftop terrace area
1/11
This unnamed tiny house features an unusual layout inside and is topped by a spacious rooftop terrace area
The tiny house has a length of 34 ft (10 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it feels more spacious inside but requires a permit to tow on a US public road
2/11
The tiny house has a length of 34 ft (10 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it feels more spacious inside but requires a permit to tow on a US public road
The rooftop deck area looks like a pleasant place to enjoy some fresh air
3/11
The rooftop deck area looks like a pleasant place to enjoy some fresh air
The rooftop deck's pergola can be removed for transit
4/11
The rooftop deck's pergola can be removed for transit
The interior of the tiny house measures 340 sq ft (31.6 sq m)
5/11
The interior of the tiny house measures 340 sq ft (31.6 sq m)
The tiny house's main entrance is made up of double glass doors, which open onto the living room
6/11
The tiny house's main entrance is made up of double glass doors, which open onto the living room
Unusually, the kitchen is located upstairs and it has a feature ceiling made of cork and wood
7/11
Unusually, the kitchen is located upstairs and it has a feature ceiling made of cork and wood
The kitchen provides access to the rooftop deck with a few storage-integrated steps
8/11
The kitchen provides access to the rooftop deck with a few storage-integrated steps
The bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer, as well as direct access to the outside with a secondary entrance
9/11
The bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer, as well as direct access to the outside with a secondary entrance
The tiny house's bedroom is reached by staircase and includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed, as well as a double bed
10/11
The tiny house's bedroom is reached by staircase and includes a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed, as well as a double bed
The kitchen includes a small dining table, as well as a fridge, sink, dishwasher, electric cooktop, microwave oven, and storage space
11/11
The kitchen includes a small dining table, as well as a fridge, sink, dishwasher, electric cooktop, microwave oven, and storage space
View gallery - 11 images

Tiny house builders are always looking to increase living space wherever possible. This neat model takes a novel approach to the issue by offering an unusual interior layout that's topped by a rooftop terrace with seating and a pergola.

The tiny house was designed by Modern Shed and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 34 ft (10 m), and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it feels more spacious inside but requires a permit to tow on a US public road. It's finished in painted shiplap.

As mentioned, the layout for this one is a little different to the norm. Its main entrance is made up of sliding glass doors which open onto the living room. This takes up the center of the ground floor and has some seating and storage, plus a feature ceiling with wood. The entire ground floor has underfloor heating too.

Instead of being located near the living room where you'd expect, the kitchen is situated in one of the lofts and is accessed by a few steps. Despite it being up in the loft, there's ample headroom to stand upright and it features a fridge/freezer, a small dishwasher, an electric cooktop, and a microwave, as well as a small dining table. The room is enlivened by a feature ceiling incorporating wood and cork.

Unusually, the kitchen is located upstairs and it has a feature ceiling made of cork and wood
Unusually, the kitchen is located upstairs and it has a feature ceiling made of cork and wood

The rooftop deck is accessed from the kitchen via a few storage-integrated steps. It has some seating and tables, plus the pergola is removable for when it's in transit. It looks like a nice way to enjoy some fresh air.

Elsewhere in the home is the bedroom, which is reached from the living room via some steps. It's a loft bedroom with a double bed, plus a skylight and a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed and stand upright. Finally, back on the ground floor is the tiny house's bathroom. This includes a vanity sink, toilet, shower, a washer/dryer, and direct access to the outside with a secondary entrance.

The tiny house is currently up for sale for US$149,000.

Sources: Tiny House Listings, Modern Shed

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!