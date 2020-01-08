French tiny house fits a family while watching its weight

Optinid's latest tiny house dispenses with the novel sliding roof that its previous models have boasted. Instead, the firm added a second bedroom to ensure the towable home could fit a family of three, while still conforming to France's strict towing laws.

The Sébastien & Géraldine tiny house (named after its owners) is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19.6 ft) long and 2.55 m (8.33 ft) wide. Its exterior is finished in Douglas Fir, with polycarbonate accenting, and its insulation is made from recycled clothing.

Visitors enter into the living room area, such as it is, which contains a sofa with some storage space beneath. Nearby is a folding dining table. The kitchen has a reasonable amount of space available but is still quite basic – as are most of the French tiny houses we've come across. It contains a two-burner stove and a fridge, but no oven, dishwasher, or other appliances. Though there is a washing machine nearby.

Next to the kitchen is a small bathroom with a shower and a toilet.

The Sébastien & Géraldine tiny house's interior measures 20.4 sq m (219 sq ft), including bedroom lofts Optinid

There are two loft-style bedrooms in the Sébastien & Géraldine tiny house, which are accessed by a double storage-integrated staircase. The main bedroom is for the owners, while the second will be used for their child. Between the two is a storage area.

The Sébastien & Géraldine tiny house gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. During construction, Optinid was concerned about its total weight but in the end it came in at 3,340 kg (7,363 lb), which is below France's strict limit of 3,500 kg (7,716 lb). We've no word on the total cost of this one.