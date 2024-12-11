© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Roomy tiny house sleeps up to eight people under one roof

By Adam Williams
December 11, 2024
Roomy tiny house sleeps up to eight people under one roof
The Perpetua is a large tiny house that can sleep up to eight people at a squeeze
The Perpetua is a large tiny house that can sleep up to eight people at a squeeze
View 12 Images
The Perpetua is a large tiny house that can sleep up to eight people at a squeeze
1/12
The Perpetua is a large tiny house that can sleep up to eight people at a squeeze
The Perpetua is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m)
2/12
The Perpetua is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m)
The Perpetua is finished in metal and cedar tongue and groove
3/12
The Perpetua is finished in metal and cedar tongue and groove
The Perpetua's living room is pictured here with a standard sofa, but a sofa bed would need to be installed to increase its sleeping capacity to eight people
4/12
The Perpetua's living room is pictured here with a standard sofa, but a sofa bed would need to be installed to increase its sleeping capacity to eight people
The Perpetua's kitchen is spacious and includes a dining area
5/12
The Perpetua's kitchen is spacious and includes a dining area
The Perpetua's kitchen includes an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
6/12
The Perpetua's kitchen includes an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The Perpetua's bathroom and master bedroom are reached by a small hallway
7/12
The Perpetua's bathroom and master bedroom are reached by a small hallway
The Perpetua's master bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
8/12
The Perpetua's master bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Perpetua's two upstairs bedrooms are typical lofts with low ceilings
9/12
The Perpetua's two upstairs bedrooms are typical lofts with low ceilings
The Perpetua's two upstairs bedrooms are connected by a gangway
10/12
The Perpetua's two upstairs bedrooms are connected by a gangway
The Perpetua's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
11/12
The Perpetua's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
The Perpetua's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
12/12
The Perpetua's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
View gallery - 12 images

Although sharing one small bathroom would certainly be a squeeze, the Perpetua tiny house offers lots of flexibility for larger families by accommodating up to eight people under one roof.

The Perpetua, by Frontier Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer (shown here with skirting) and has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m), with an increased width of 10 ft (3 m). This means it offers a more spacious and apartment-like interior, however it comes at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a North American road. It's finished in metal, and cedar tongue and groove.

The home's interior measures 520 sq ft (48 sq m) and its main entrance opens onto its living area. This includes a large sofa, which can be swapped out for a sofa bed to increase sleeping capacity, plus there's a fireplace and an area for a TV.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. It has an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a sink and walnut butcher block countertops, as well as a dining area and lots of cabinetry.

The Perpetua's living room is pictured here with a standard sofa, but a sofa bed would need to be installed to increase its sleeping capacity to eight people
The Perpetua's living room is pictured here with a standard sofa, but a sofa bed would need to be installed to increase its sleeping capacity to eight people

Staying on the ground floor, on the other side of the living room is a hallway that leads to the bathroom. This contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a washer/dryer.

Also accessed from the hallway is the master bedroom, which has a king-sized bed and quite a lot of storage space, plus ample headroom to stand upright, due to it being downstairs. It also features its own glass door entrance providing direct access to the outside too.

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies a staircase which leads up to the two loft bedrooms. These are connected by a gangway and one is empty, with the other including a bed, some cabinetry, and a TV.

The Perpetua's kitchen is spacious and includes a dining area
The Perpetua's kitchen is spacious and includes a dining area

The Perpetua gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, however off-grid extras like solar power and composting toilet are available at additional cost. Depending on options, it costs around US$140,000.

Source: Frontier Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!