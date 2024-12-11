Roomy tiny house sleeps up to eight people under one roof

Although sharing one small bathroom would certainly be a squeeze, the Perpetua tiny house offers lots of flexibility for larger families by accommodating up to eight people under one roof.

The Perpetua, by Frontier Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer (shown here with skirting) and has a length of 40 ft (12.2 m), with an increased width of 10 ft (3 m). This means it offers a more spacious and apartment-like interior, however it comes at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a North American road. It's finished in metal, and cedar tongue and groove.

The home's interior measures 520 sq ft (48 sq m) and its main entrance opens onto its living area. This includes a large sofa, which can be swapped out for a sofa bed to increase sleeping capacity, plus there's a fireplace and an area for a TV.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. It has an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, a dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a sink and walnut butcher block countertops, as well as a dining area and lots of cabinetry.

The Perpetua's living room is pictured here with a standard sofa, but a sofa bed would need to be installed to increase its sleeping capacity to eight people Frontier Tiny Homes

Staying on the ground floor, on the other side of the living room is a hallway that leads to the bathroom. This contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a washer/dryer.

Also accessed from the hallway is the master bedroom, which has a king-sized bed and quite a lot of storage space, plus ample headroom to stand upright, due to it being downstairs. It also features its own glass door entrance providing direct access to the outside too.

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies a staircase which leads up to the two loft bedrooms. These are connected by a gangway and one is empty, with the other including a bed, some cabinetry, and a TV.

The Perpetua's kitchen is spacious and includes a dining area Frontier Tiny Homes

The Perpetua gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, however off-grid extras like solar power and composting toilet are available at additional cost. Depending on options, it costs around US$140,000.

Source: Frontier Tiny Homes