© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Raven tiny house keeps the power on, wherever it takes flight

By Adam Williams
December 07, 2023
Raven tiny house keeps the power on, wherever it takes flight
The Raven measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Raven measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer
View 12 Images
The Raven measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer
1/12
The Raven measures 30 ft (9.1 m) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Raven features a striking black metal finish
2/12
The Raven features a striking black metal finish
Visitors enter into the Raven's living room, which has space for a sofa, some shelving, and a large cabinet for storage
3/12
Visitors enter into the Raven's living room, which has space for a sofa, some shelving, and a large cabinet for storage
The Raven is accessed by large double glass doors
4/12
The Raven is accessed by large double glass doors
The Raven's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
5/12
The Raven's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Raven's secondary bedroom is used as a library and is accessed by a ladder that slides into position
6/12
The Raven's secondary bedroom is used as a library and is accessed by a ladder that slides into position
The Raven includes a relatively spacious U-shaped kitchen
7/12
The Raven includes a relatively spacious U-shaped kitchen
The Raven's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with stool seating
8/12
The Raven's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with stool seating
The Ravel includes a full-size fridge/freezer and quite a lot of cabinetry
9/12
The Ravel includes a full-size fridge/freezer and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Raven's bathroom contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
10/12
The Raven's bathroom contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
The Raven's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
11/12
The Raven's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
The Raven's main bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling and includes a skylight
12/12
The Raven's main bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling and includes a skylight
View gallery - 12 images

Canada's Rewild Homes recently completed a striking tiny house with an all-black finish that offers full off-grid flexibility with a solar panel and generator setup. The interior features a well-designed layout that includes a U-shaped kitchen and a loft-based home library.

The Raven has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), and is based on a triple axle trailer, with a metal finish. Visitors enter into the home's living room, which has space for a sofa and a storage cabinet, plus some shelving. The lighting throughout the house is Philips Hue smart lighting.

The U-shaped kitchen is adjacent and is arranged around a central oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. It also includes a breakfast bar with stool seating, a sink and a fridge/freezer, plus quite a lot of cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home is the bathroom, which is relatively spacious for a tiny house and contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet. The walls are finished in Shou Sugi Ban-treated wood (the Japanese method of charring wood to protect and preserve it), adding character. Additionally, there's a washer/dryer in there and some cabinetry.

The Raven is accessed by large double glass doors
The Raven is accessed by large double glass doors

The Raven has two lofts. The master bedroom is situated in one and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed. The second loft, meanwhile, has a low ceiling too and will be used as a home library. It's accessed by a sliding ladder that stows to the side.

Though not installed at time the photos were taken, the Raven gets power from an EcoFlow solar panel array and battery setup that was added by its owners. This is joined by a dual-fuel generator, also by EcoFlow, which runs from either propane or gasoline, ensuring the owners can keep the lights on, whatever the weather.

We've no word on the cost of this model.

Source: Rewild Homes

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!