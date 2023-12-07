Raven tiny house keeps the power on, wherever it takes flight

Canada's Rewild Homes recently completed a striking tiny house with an all-black finish that offers full off-grid flexibility with a solar panel and generator setup. The interior features a well-designed layout that includes a U-shaped kitchen and a loft-based home library.

The Raven has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), and is based on a triple axle trailer, with a metal finish. Visitors enter into the home's living room, which has space for a sofa and a storage cabinet, plus some shelving. The lighting throughout the house is Philips Hue smart lighting.

The U-shaped kitchen is adjacent and is arranged around a central oven with four-burner propane-powered stove. It also includes a breakfast bar with stool seating, a sink and a fridge/freezer, plus quite a lot of cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home is the bathroom, which is relatively spacious for a tiny house and contains a shower, sink, and a composting toilet. The walls are finished in Shou Sugi Ban-treated wood (the Japanese method of charring wood to protect and preserve it), adding character. Additionally, there's a washer/dryer in there and some cabinetry.

The Raven is accessed by large double glass doors Rewild Homes

The Raven has two lofts. The master bedroom is situated in one and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house space with a low ceiling and room for a double bed. The second loft, meanwhile, has a low ceiling too and will be used as a home library. It's accessed by a sliding ladder that stows to the side.

Though not installed at time the photos were taken, the Raven gets power from an EcoFlow solar panel array and battery setup that was added by its owners. This is joined by a dual-fuel generator, also by EcoFlow, which runs from either propane or gasoline, ensuring the owners can keep the lights on, whatever the weather.

We've no word on the cost of this model.

Source: Rewild Homes