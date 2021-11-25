Off-grid tiny house doubles up on doors to let the outside in

Commissioned to design a tiny house for a family of four, Polish firm Redukt has created a compact model that really opens up to the outside via large glazed doors installed on both sides of the home. It also runs off-the-grid and has a well thought-out interior layout that makes the most of the limited space available.

The home, named the Redukt individual design no. 3, measures 7.2 m (23 ft) in length – which is definitely on the small side, especially compared to most North American tiny houses, which typically exceed 9.1 m (30 ft). It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in pine boards, with a sloping roof finished in galvanized metal sheeting. The tiny house is insulated with sheep's wool and the glazing can be covered with shutters for privacy or security.

Visitors enter into the main living area, which takes up most of the available floorspace downstairs and is filled with daylight thanks to generous glazing. The decor is simple and utilitarian and it includes a sofa and a table (these weren't yet installed at the time the photos were taken), plus some shelving and other storage space.

Next to this area is a kitchenette, which is very simple and has a sink and a two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as some cabinetry. The bathroom is nearby and contains a small tub – which is always a nice addition for such a compact tiny house – plus a shower, and a composting toilet.

The children's bedroom is on the ground floor, on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom, and has plenty of headroom for the two kids, or even their parents, to stand upright. The grownups, meanwhile, sleep in the sole loft bedroom. This is a standard tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and space for a bed and some storage space, though it's accessed by some novel stairs that fold away when not in use to save space.

The tiny house runs off-the-grid and gets power from a solar panel setup, while heat comes from a small wood-burning stove. We've no word on the price of this one.

