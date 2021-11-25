© 2021 New Atlas
Off-grid tiny house doubles up on doors to let the outside in

By Adam Williams
November 25, 2021
The Redukt individual design no. 3 measures 7.2 m (23 ft) in length, and features double doors on each side to let the outside in
The Redukt individual design no. 3 measures 7.2 m (23 ft) in length, and features double doors on each side to let the outside in
The Redukt individual design no. 3 runs off-the-grid with a solar panel array
The Redukt individual design no. 3 runs off-the-grid with a solar panel array
The Redukt individual design no. 3's glass doors open up the tiny house to the outside
The Redukt individual design no. 3's glass doors open up the tiny house to the outside
The Redukt individual design no. 3's glazing can be covered with shutters
The Redukt individual design no. 3's glazing can be covered with shutters
The Redukt individual design no. 3 is finished in pine and topped by galvanized metal sheet roofing
The Redukt individual design no. 3 is finished in pine and topped by galvanized metal sheet roofing
The Redukt individual design no. 3 features a utilitarian interior decor of unfinished wood
The Redukt individual design no. 3 features a utilitarian interior decor of unfinished wood
The Redukt individual design no. 3's interior is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing
The Redukt individual design no. 3's interior is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing
The Redukt individual design no. 3 is heated with a wood-burning stove
The Redukt individual design no. 3 is heated with a wood-burning stove
The Redukt individual design no. 3 features a downstairs bedroom for the owner's two children
The Redukt individual design no. 3 features a downstairs bedroom for the owner's two children
The Redukt individual design no. 3's downstairs bedroom includes some storage space
The Redukt individual design no. 3's downstairs bedroom includes some storage space
The Redukt individual design no. 3 includes a small and basic kitchenette with a sink, a two-burner stove, and cabinetry
The Redukt individual design no. 3's bathroom includes a very small corner tub and shower, a sink, and a toilet
The Redukt individual design no. 3's bathroom includes a very small corner tub and shower, a sink, and a toilet
The Redukt individual design no. 3's upstairs loft bedroom is reached by steps that fold away when not in use
The Redukt individual design no. 3's upstairs loft bedroom is reached by steps that fold away when not in use
The Redukt individual design no. 3's stairs, shown in the stowed away position
The Redukt individual design no. 3's stairs, shown in the stowed away position
The Redukt individual design no. 3's loft bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling, plus it has some storage space
The Redukt individual design no. 3's loft bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling, plus it has some storage space
Commissioned to design a tiny house for a family of four, Polish firm Redukt has created a compact model that really opens up to the outside via large glazed doors installed on both sides of the home. It also runs off-the-grid and has a well thought-out interior layout that makes the most of the limited space available.

The home, named the Redukt individual design no. 3, measures 7.2 m (23 ft) in length – which is definitely on the small side, especially compared to most North American tiny houses, which typically exceed 9.1 m (30 ft). It's based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in pine boards, with a sloping roof finished in galvanized metal sheeting. The tiny house is insulated with sheep's wool and the glazing can be covered with shutters for privacy or security.

Visitors enter into the main living area, which takes up most of the available floorspace downstairs and is filled with daylight thanks to generous glazing. The decor is simple and utilitarian and it includes a sofa and a table (these weren't yet installed at the time the photos were taken), plus some shelving and other storage space.

Next to this area is a kitchenette, which is very simple and has a sink and a two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as some cabinetry. The bathroom is nearby and contains a small tub – which is always a nice addition for such a compact tiny house – plus a shower, and a composting toilet.

The Redukt individual design no. 3's interior is filled with natural light thanks to the generous glazing

The children's bedroom is on the ground floor, on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom, and has plenty of headroom for the two kids, or even their parents, to stand upright. The grownups, meanwhile, sleep in the sole loft bedroom. This is a standard tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and space for a bed and some storage space, though it's accessed by some novel stairs that fold away when not in use to save space.

The tiny house runs off-the-grid and gets power from a solar panel setup, while heat comes from a small wood-burning stove. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Redukt

