Five people and a cat can squeeze into this compact tiny house

French firm Baluchon always manages to squeeze a lot of living space into its tiny houses, but its latest model can somehow sleep an impressive five people – plus a cat – in a home measuring just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length. The compact dwelling also features a focus on storage space and maximizing natural light inside.

The Tiny House Road Runner is so-named because its owners lived in the desert in New Mexico for a while. It's finished in cedar, with aluminum detailing. It has a spruce frame and a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp insulation, and a modern style similar to Baluchon's far smaller Tiny House Nano.

As visitors enter into the home, the living room is located on the left. This contains a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people, some storage space, and a small drop-down dining table for two. Additionally, a very small wood-burning stove provides heat. The glazing is generous in here and the room looks filled with natural light, helping to flatter the small space.

Nearby is the kitchen area. This contains an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and cabinetry. Despite there being sufficient space to install a fridge, the owners didn't want one, preferring a pantry to store their vegetables. A large wardrobe is nearby for storing clothes. The kitchen opens to a snug bathroom that contains a shower and toilet.

Tiny House Road Runner's kitchen has some wardrobe space and shelving for the owners' clothes Baluchon

There are two loft spaces in the Tiny House Road Runner. The main bedroom is reached by removable ladder and is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a double bed and some storage space.

There's also a loft over the living room that's again reached by removable ladder. This one is much smaller and looks best suited for storage, though it will sleep one at a squeeze – but the lack of a safety rail here could lead to a very painful bump in the night should a sleeper roll too far.

Add the sofa bed and you have a capacity of five – which obviously wouldn't be a very comfortable way to live for long, though might be handy in a pinch when guests visit (Baluchon lists the official sleeping capacity as 4 or 5).

The tiny house now serves as full time home to its two owners and their cat and though we've no word on price, Baluchon lists its prices for finished homes as around €65,000 - €85,000 (roughly US$78,000 - $102,000).

Source: Baluchon