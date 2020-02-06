Tiny House Nano makes other tiny houses look large

We've covered a lot of tiny houses over the years but would be hard-pressed to find many as small as Baluchon's Tiny House Nano. The towable home measures a mere 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length but can sleep up to three people.

To put the Tiny House Nano's size into perspective, Escape's compact Vista Boho is double the length and the very large Canada Goose is roughly four times longer. The home is based on a single-axle trailer and clad in cedar, with aluminum accenting. It features a spruce frame and its insulation is made up of cotton, linen, and hemp.

Visitors enter next to a small desk area which doubles up as a dining table and has seating for two. Nearby is a sofa bed with integrated storage that sleeps up to two people and next to this is a kitchenette. The kitchenette includes a two-burner stove, sink, and a small fridge, plus some cabinetry. A sliding door provides access to an adjacent bathroom which has a toilet and shower.

Tiny House Nano's interior is pretty small but does sleep up to three people at a squeeze Baluchon

There's also a loft sleeping area in the Tiny House Nano, which is reached by a wall-mounted ladder. It looks pretty snug up there and seems best suited for a child. A net is installed for safety.

The Tiny House Nano serves as a weekend retreat for a family in Rhône-Alpes, southeast France. We've no word on the price of this one.