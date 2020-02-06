© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny House Nano makes other tiny houses look large

By Adam Williams
February 06, 2020
Tiny House Nano makes other ti...
Tiny House Nano is used as a vacation home
Tiny House Nano is used as a vacation home
View 19 Images
Tiny House Nano is based on a single-axle trailer
1/19
Tiny House Nano is based on a single-axle trailer
Tiny House Nano features a storage-integrated sofa bed
2/19
Tiny House Nano features a storage-integrated sofa bed
Tiny House Nano is used as a vacation home
3/19
Tiny House Nano is used as a vacation home
Tiny House Nano is clad in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
4/19
Tiny House Nano is clad in red cedar, with aluminum accenting
Tiny House Nano measures just 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length
5/19
Tiny House Nano measures just 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length
Tiny House Nano's interior is pretty small but does sleep up to three people at a squeeze
6/19
Tiny House Nano's interior is pretty small but does sleep up to three people at a squeeze
Tiny House Nano's main living area features a large porthole-style window
7/19
Tiny House Nano's main living area features a large porthole-style window
Tiny House Nano includes a small desk area
8/19
Tiny House Nano includes a small desk area
Tiny House Nano's storage-integrated sofa turns into a double bed
9/19
Tiny House Nano's storage-integrated sofa turns into a double bed
Tiny House Nano's bathroom is basic and small
10/19
Tiny House Nano's bathroom is basic and small
Tiny House Nano features generous glazing
11/19
Tiny House Nano features generous glazing
Tiny House Nano features a small secondary sleeping area
12/19
Tiny House Nano features a small secondary sleeping area
A wall-mounted ladder leads to the Tiny House Nano's secondary sleeping area
13/19
A wall-mounted ladder leads to the Tiny House Nano's secondary sleeping area
Tiny House Nano's bathroom is reached by sliding door
14/19
Tiny House Nano's bathroom is reached by sliding door
Tiny House Nano's kitchenette includes a sink, two-burner stove, and fridge
15/19
Tiny House Nano's kitchenette includes a sink, two-burner stove, and fridge
Tiny House Nano's sofa bed sleeps two
16/19
Tiny House Nano's sofa bed sleeps two
Tiny House Nano's bathroom includes a shower
17/19
Tiny House Nano's bathroom includes a shower
Tiny House Nano serves as a weekend retreat for a family on their fishing trips in Rhône-Alpes, southeast France
18/19
Tiny House Nano serves as a weekend retreat for a family on their fishing trips in Rhône-Alpes, southeast France
Tiny House Nano's interior is very small
19/19
Tiny House Nano's interior is very small

We've covered a lot of tiny houses over the years but would be hard-pressed to find many as small as Baluchon's Tiny House Nano. The towable home measures a mere 3.3 m (10.8 ft) in length but can sleep up to three people.

To put the Tiny House Nano's size into perspective, Escape's compact Vista Boho is double the length and the very large Canada Goose is roughly four times longer. The home is based on a single-axle trailer and clad in cedar, with aluminum accenting. It features a spruce frame and its insulation is made up of cotton, linen, and hemp.

Visitors enter next to a small desk area which doubles up as a dining table and has seating for two. Nearby is a sofa bed with integrated storage that sleeps up to two people and next to this is a kitchenette. The kitchenette includes a two-burner stove, sink, and a small fridge, plus some cabinetry. A sliding door provides access to an adjacent bathroom which has a toilet and shower.

Tiny House Nano's interior is pretty small but does sleep up to three people at a squeeze
Tiny House Nano's interior is pretty small but does sleep up to three people at a squeeze

There's also a loft sleeping area in the Tiny House Nano, which is reached by a wall-mounted ladder. It looks pretty snug up there and seems best suited for a child. A net is installed for safety.

The Tiny House Nano serves as a weekend retreat for a family in Rhône-Alpes, southeast France. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Baluchon

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTrailerHouse
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More