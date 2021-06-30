Compact tiny house offers well-stocked kitchen and lots of storage

The latest model from Build Tiny, Scotty The Tiny House, was designed for a client with an architect in the family, meaning that the firm was provided with drawings showing exactly what was needed. That turned out to be a tiny house with a focus on storage space and offers a relatively large kitchen area.

Scotty The Tiny House measures 8 m (26 ft) in length and is based on a double axle trailer. It has a steel frame, vinyl exterior, and its weight, excluding removable items, comes in at 3,625 kg (almost 8,000 lb). Power comes from a typical RV-style hookup.

Scotty The Tiny House's weight, excluding removable items, comes in at 3,625 kg (almost 8,000 lb) Build Tiny

The home is accessed by double glass doors that open it up to the outside and its interior is finished in poplar plywood. As visitors enter, they find a small storage-integrated seating area that serves as its downstairs living room. What it lacks in lounge space, it gains in storage space though, with multiple storage nooks installed.

The nearby kitchen is relatively well-stocked for a New Zealand tiny house and contains a two-seater breakfast bar that's made from live-edge Macrocarpa wood and has a bi-folding window, cabinetry, a sink, a fridge, a microwave, an oven with two-burner propane-powered stove, a pull-out pantry and a small dishwasher (a rarity outside of the larger North American models).

The bathroom is on the opposite side of the home and has a composting toilet, a shower, and a sink, as well as a washer/dryer. Wardrobes are positioned on either side of the bathroom door.

Scotty The Tiny House doesn't have space for much of a living room downstairs and instead has a seating area near the door Build Tiny

There are two lofts in Scotty The Tiny House. The main loft is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed and some storage space. It's also topped by a skylight. The secondary loft serves as an additional living room area, or can also be used as a spare bedroom or for yet more storage if required, and is reached by a fixed ladder.

Scotty The Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey build, with all furniture and appliances and ready to move in. We've no word on the cost of this one, though Build Tiny's homes typically fetch around NZD 150,000 (US$104,000).

Source: Build Tiny