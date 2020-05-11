© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Bitser Tiny House built using leftover materials

By Adam Williams
May 11, 2020
Bitser Tiny House built using ...
The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (20 ft) long and weight comes in at 3,230 kg (7,120 lb)
The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (20 ft) long and weight comes in at 3,230 kg (7,120 lb)
View 22 Images
The Bitser Tiny House's bedroom has generous storage space for a compact tiny house
1/22
The Bitser Tiny House's bedroom has generous storage space for a compact tiny house
The Bitser Tiny House includes a storage-integrated staircase
2/22
The Bitser Tiny House includes a storage-integrated staircase
The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (20 ft) long and weight comes in at 3,230 kg (7,120 lb)
3/22
The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (20 ft) long and weight comes in at 3,230 kg (7,120 lb)
The Bitser Tiny House comprises a steel frame and vinyl cladding
4/22
The Bitser Tiny House comprises a steel frame and vinyl cladding
The Bitser Tiny House is accessed through glass doors at one end, rather than at the side as with many tiny houses
5/22
The Bitser Tiny House is accessed through glass doors at one end, rather than at the side as with many tiny houses
The Bitser Tiny House has a simple interior finish of painted plywood
6/22
The Bitser Tiny House has a simple interior finish of painted plywood
The Bitser Tiny House has a total width of just 2.4 m (8 ft), making for a compact interior space
7/22
The Bitser Tiny House has a total width of just 2.4 m (8 ft), making for a compact interior space
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has has a fridge/freezer, washing machine, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and an oven
8/22
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has has a fridge/freezer, washing machine, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and an oven
The Bitser Tiny House includes a small home office area with seating for two
9/22
The Bitser Tiny House includes a small home office area with seating for two
Even the Bitser Tiny House's living area has a storage unit
10/22
Even the Bitser Tiny House's living area has a storage unit
Close-up of the Bitser Tiny House's two-burner propane-powered stove
11/22
Close-up of the Bitser Tiny House's two-burner propane-powered stove
Top-down view of the Bitser Tiny House's living room
12/22
Top-down view of the Bitser Tiny House's living room
The Bitser Tiny House has one bedroom, which contains a king-sized bed
13/22
The Bitser Tiny House has one bedroom, which contains a king-sized bed
The Bitser Tiny House's one bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
14/22
The Bitser Tiny House's one bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Bitser Tiny House's bedroom includes generous storage space in the form of wardrobes and storage boxes
15/22
The Bitser Tiny House's bedroom includes generous storage space in the form of wardrobes and storage boxes
The Bitser Tiny House's bathroom has a composting toilet
16/22
The Bitser Tiny House's bathroom has a composting toilet
In addition to its composting toilet, the Bitser Tiny House's bathroom also has a shower and sink
17/22
In addition to its composting toilet, the Bitser Tiny House's bathroom also has a shower and sink
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has quite a bit of cabinet space available
18/22
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has quite a bit of cabinet space available
Top-down view of the Bitser Tiny House's kitchen
19/22
Top-down view of the Bitser Tiny House's kitchen
The Bitser Tiny House has a shelf area above the living room for additional storage
20/22
The Bitser Tiny House has a shelf area above the living room for additional storage
The Bitser Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase is home to a washing machine too
21/22
The Bitser Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase is home to a washing machine too
The Bitser Tiny House's living room sofa has an attachable swivel table
22/22
The Bitser Tiny House's living room sofa has an attachable swivel table
View gallery - 22 images

New Zealand's Build Tiny has designed lots of custom tiny houses over the years and this naturally leads to bits and pieces sometimes left unused. Rather than letting such surplus building materials go to waste, the firm has used them to create a new compact model named the Bitser Tiny House.

The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (roughly 20 ft) in length and weight comes in at a relatively low 3,230 kg (7,120 lb). The towable home is based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and vinyl cladding, with power coming from a standard RV-style hookup, though it is wired ready to accept solar panels too.

The Bitser Tiny House has a simple interior finish of painted plywood
The Bitser Tiny House has a simple interior finish of painted plywood

Visitors enter the home through large glass doors at one end to find a light-filled interior. The living room has a sofa with a handy attachable swivel dining table and built in storage. Near this is another storage unit, with a TV mounted above.

The kitchen has a fridge/freezer, washing machine, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and an oven. The firm installed a handy magnetic backsplash for holding herbs and spices and other cooking aids, and there's also generous storage space, including overhead cabinets. A home office area with a desk and seating for two is nearby.

The bathroom is next to the kitchen and accessed via sliding door. It contains a composting toilet, plus a shower and a sink.

The Bitser Tiny House's only bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase that also hosts the washing machine and a gas heater. The bedroom contains a king-sized bed and quite a bit more storage space, as well as a lowered standing area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed. A ledge above the living area offers yet more storage space.

The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has quite a bit of cabinet space available
The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has quite a bit of cabinet space available

The Bitser Tiny House was completed in March and a staff member liked it so much she immediately snapped it up for herself, though the firm's happy to build another like it. The cost for the model shown is around NZD 115,000 (roughly US$70,000) as a turnkey build, including furniture and some appliances.

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 22 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseHouseHomeTrailer
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More