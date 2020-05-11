Bitser Tiny House built using leftover materials

New Zealand's Build Tiny has designed lots of custom tiny houses over the years and this naturally leads to bits and pieces sometimes left unused. Rather than letting such surplus building materials go to waste, the firm has used them to create a new compact model named the Bitser Tiny House.

The Bitser Tiny House measures 6 m (roughly 20 ft) in length and weight comes in at a relatively low 3,230 kg (7,120 lb). The towable home is based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and vinyl cladding, with power coming from a standard RV-style hookup, though it is wired ready to accept solar panels too.

The Bitser Tiny House has a simple interior finish of painted plywood Build Tiny

Visitors enter the home through large glass doors at one end to find a light-filled interior. The living room has a sofa with a handy attachable swivel dining table and built in storage. Near this is another storage unit, with a TV mounted above.

The kitchen has a fridge/freezer, washing machine, two-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and an oven. The firm installed a handy magnetic backsplash for holding herbs and spices and other cooking aids, and there's also generous storage space, including overhead cabinets. A home office area with a desk and seating for two is nearby.

The bathroom is next to the kitchen and accessed via sliding door. It contains a composting toilet, plus a shower and a sink.

The Bitser Tiny House's only bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase that also hosts the washing machine and a gas heater. The bedroom contains a king-sized bed and quite a bit more storage space, as well as a lowered standing area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed. A ledge above the living area offers yet more storage space.

The Bitser Tiny House's kitchen has quite a bit of cabinet space available Build Tiny

The Bitser Tiny House was completed in March and a staff member liked it so much she immediately snapped it up for herself, though the firm's happy to build another like it. The cost for the model shown is around NZD 115,000 (roughly US$70,000) as a turnkey build, including furniture and some appliances.