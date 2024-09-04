© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Rusty retro getaway wins 2024 Shed of the Year

By Adam Williams
September 04, 2024
Rusty retro getaway wins 2024 Shed of the Year
Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, England, has won the 2024 Shed of the Year competition with his self-made creation - Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro
Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, England, has won the 2024 Shed of the Year competition with his self-made creation - Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro
View 6 Images
Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, England, has won the 2024 Shed of the Year competition with his self-made creation - Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro
1/6
Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, England, has won the 2024 Shed of the Year competition with his self-made creation - Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was built to serve as a potting shed/getaway for Dawber and his wife
2/6
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was built to serve as a potting shed/getaway for Dawber and his wife
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was constructed from recycled and reclaimed materials
3/6
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was constructed from recycled and reclaimed materials
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's interior decorations were also created by Dawber over a period of four weeks
4/6
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's interior decorations were also created by Dawber over a period of four weeks
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was constructed for roughly £450 (US$590)
5/6
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was constructed for roughly £450 (US$590)
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's internal wooden paneling was sourced from various dumpsters around Dawber's neighborhood
6/6
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's internal wooden paneling was sourced from various dumpsters around Dawber's neighborhood
View gallery - 6 images

The Cuprinol Shed of the Year winner for 2024 has been announced. Wayne Dawber has got the nod for his gloriously nostalgic self-built creation named Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro, which was constructed using recycled and reclaimed materials.

Dawber, who is an artist and school art technician from Crewe, northwest England, beat 160 other entrants to be declared winner of the 18th Shed of the Year competition. Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was originally conceived as a potting shed/getaway for Dawber and his wife, and was constructed for roughly £450 (US$590) over two weeks.

Described by Dawber as "Ghost Town Chic," its distinctive exterior consists of corrugated metal, which was sourced from the roof of a local stable that was being torn down, while the windows are from a nearby, recently demolished, Methodist chapel.

Its interior took another four weeks of painstaking work. Internal wooden paneling was sourced from various dumpsters around the neighborhood. The layout is kept simple, with some seating and storage space, though the decor is where it really shines. It's enlivened with mural paintings that are either copies of, or inspired by, 1950s magazine adverts, along with old product labels and matchbox graphics. It all looks very authentic and it's hard to believe it was only built recently.

Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's interior decorations were also created by Dawber over a period of four weeks
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's interior decorations were also created by Dawber over a period of four weeks

"The plan for the shed has always been for it to be a little hideaway for my wife and me," explains Dawber. "We love spending time in nature and watching the world go by from our garden – this shed gave us the perfect space to do that.

"As I began constructing the shed, I started to get a bit carried away. The finished product brings together everything I love to work with – from the rusty metal to the old wood, it’feels very special to give all these old materials a new lease of life with a touch of paint, while still encapsulating that old-fashioned feel."

For his efforts, Dawber has been awarded £1,000 ($1,300) in cash, a collection of Cuprinol's garden products, and a nature-themed overnight stay.

Source: Cuprinol Shed of the Year

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionShedAwards
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!