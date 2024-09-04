Rusty retro getaway wins 2024 Shed of the Year

The Cuprinol Shed of the Year winner for 2024 has been announced. Wayne Dawber has got the nod for his gloriously nostalgic self-built creation named Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro, which was constructed using recycled and reclaimed materials.

Dawber, who is an artist and school art technician from Crewe, northwest England, beat 160 other entrants to be declared winner of the 18th Shed of the Year competition. Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro was originally conceived as a potting shed/getaway for Dawber and his wife, and was constructed for roughly £450 (US$590) over two weeks.

Described by Dawber as "Ghost Town Chic," its distinctive exterior consists of corrugated metal, which was sourced from the roof of a local stable that was being torn down, while the windows are from a nearby, recently demolished, Methodist chapel.

Its interior took another four weeks of painstaking work. Internal wooden paneling was sourced from various dumpsters around the neighborhood. The layout is kept simple, with some seating and storage space, though the decor is where it really shines. It's enlivened with mural paintings that are either copies of, or inspired by, 1950s magazine adverts, along with old product labels and matchbox graphics. It all looks very authentic and it's hard to believe it was only built recently.

Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro's interior decorations were also created by Dawber over a period of four weeks Cuprinol/Wayne Dawber

"The plan for the shed has always been for it to be a little hideaway for my wife and me," explains Dawber. "We love spending time in nature and watching the world go by from our garden – this shed gave us the perfect space to do that.

"As I began constructing the shed, I started to get a bit carried away. The finished product brings together everything I love to work with – from the rusty metal to the old wood, it’feels very special to give all these old materials a new lease of life with a touch of paint, while still encapsulating that old-fashioned feel."

For his efforts, Dawber has been awarded £1,000 ($1,300) in cash, a collection of Cuprinol's garden products, and a nature-themed overnight stay.

Source: Cuprinol Shed of the Year