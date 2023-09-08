Remarkable tiny cabin isn't built to last

Dutch studio Overtreders W has taken an unusual approach to creating its Stable Stack tiny cabin/hotel room. The entire structure was built using borrowed materials and is secured together with straps, meaning it can eventually be dismantled and the materials returned unharmed to their owners.

The studio was commissioned to create the Stable Stack for the Veen Huis Hotel in the Netherlands and it's one of seven unique cabins available for guests to spend a night. The cabin's base measures 2 x 2 m (6.5 x 6.5 ft), while its roof is 4 x 7 m (13 x 23 ft). It doesn't have proper foundations but is instead raised above the ground slightly on a concrete pillar.

"Being largely unfamiliar with the area, we roamed through Veenhuizen in search of materials for a potential structure," explained the firm. "Soon enough, we could conclude that Veenhuizen is fertile ground for more than just its soil. Within an hour, we had gathered enough construction materials, and this first excursion resulted in Stable Stack, a structure made with locally harvested materials.

"We borrowed the wood from carpenter Peter Kroes, and the roof tiles came from the yard of the Riedstra farm. To ensure that all building materials can be returned undamaged to their original owners, we securely fastened them with tie-down straps. This way, the borrowed materials retain their value and can be returned in pristine condition. The fact that the colored tie-down straps serve both a structural and decorative purpose emphasizes the versatile and innovative character of the structure."

The Stable Stack has been built from borrowed materials that will be returned to their owners once the project comes to a close Overtreders W

The interior is very basic and consists of just one room, with shutters controlling the natural light and steps leading into a double bed (made from two single beds). There's no electricity in there, nor a bathroom, but hopefully guests will be able to use the main hotel's facilities. Obviously, it's built more for novelty and is not meant to be used as a full-time dwelling, though it does highlight how much can be achieved in the right hands using simple materials.

If you'd like to stay in this cabin yourself, it's installed in the Veen Huis Hotel until the end of October. We've no word on how much it costs per night, but those interested can contact the hotel directly.

