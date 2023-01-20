© 2023 New Atlas
Micro-cabin with rock-like finish blends into a French forest

By Adam Williams
January 20, 2023
Micro-cabin with rock-like finish blends into a French forest
Thérèse is located in a rural forested area of Sergy, in eastern France, and is part of a local artistic residency
Thérèse is located in a rural forested area of Sergy, in eastern France, and is part of a local artistic residency
Thérèse is nestled into some trees and would be easy to mistake as a boulder from some angles, though its front-facing side has a large porthole-style window
Thérèse was constructed from wood formed into a typical cabin before its outer layer of concrete was added
Thérèse's interior measures 8.8 sq m (28 sq ft) and is warmed with a small wood-burning stove that can also be cooked on
Thérèse includes a dining table area and some seating, plus it has some storage nooks
Thérèse includes a loft sleeping area which is reached by ladder
Back in 2014, Bureau (formerly Bureau A) constructed a novel dwelling named Antoine that blends into the Swiss Alps. The firm has now followed up that design with another literature-inspired micro-cabin named Thérèse with a rocky exterior finish.

Like Antoine, Thérèse is inspired by writer Charles-Ferdinand Ramuz's novel Derborence. The story features a protagonist, Antoine, that survives a rock fall and spends several weeks living buried beneath the rubble before his eventual escape. Antoine's wife is named Thérèse.

Nestled in a rural forested area in an artistic residency in eastern France, the micro-cabin was constructed from wood and then covered in a rock-like concrete finish. The interior measures 8.8 sq m (28 sq ft) and is finished in natural wood. From the photos at least it looks less claustrophobic than you might expect, thanks to the abundance of natural light inside from the large porthole-like window installed.

Thérèse includes a dining table area and some seating, plus it has some storage nooks

Much of the available floorspace is taken up by one room which contains a wood-burning stove that can also be used for cooking plus some storage space, as well as a table and some bench seating. Nearby is some additional bench seating.

The interior also includes a tiny house-style mezzanine sleeping area, which is reached by ladder. However, there's no bathroom in the cabin so if nature calls, any visitors will have to make use of the forest instead.

Source: Bureau

