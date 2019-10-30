Little Sojourner tiny house sneaks in some space to unwind

Australian tiny house builder Häuslein has added a couple of new models to its lineup, led by the compact Little Sojourner that uses a little creativity to offer owners some extra leg room. The towable tiny dwelling is small enough to be pulled around by most 4WDs, but makes clever use of space to squeeze in the amenities needed for a full-time home.

Constructed around a termite-resistant timber frame and finished in western red cedar atop a heavy-duty trailer, the Little Sojourner promises small footprint living that is big on style. The interior features solid pine paneling along with cypress pine floors and counters, with a cozy carpeted queen-bed-sized loft overhead.

The Little Sojourner offers 20 square meters of floorspace (215 sq ft) Häuslein

LED feature lighting and black fixtures add a modern charm to the kitchen and bathroom/laundry area, with enough space to accommodate a full-sized fridge of up to 450 L, a full-sized oven and a front loader washing machine.

The Little Sojourner offers 20 square meters of floorspace (215 sq ft), though a nifty slide-out mechanism extends to add another 0.80 x 2.1 m of surface area (2.6 x 6.9 ft). The company tells us this was designed as a space to add a three-seater couch and to enhance the living room. There is also a fold-out deck available as an optional extra.

Australian tiny house builder Häuslein has added a couple of new models to its lineup, led by the compact Little Sojourner that uses a little creativity to offer owners some extra leg room

Häuslein

With a standard 240 V power system and toilet that hooks up to a standard septic system, the Little Sojourner can be used like a regular trailer or caravan, but can also be kitted out for off-grid living. A solar array and battery system is available as an optional extra from AU$7,000 (US$4,800), as is a AU$2,000 (US$1,400) composting toilet. Pricing for the Littler Sojourner starts at AU$75,000 (US$51,500).

For those with more people to sleep, Häuslein has also introduced a larger model called the Grand Sojourner. The 32-square-meter tiny home offers a downstairs double bedroom and two lofts with enough space for a queen bed in each. It can also be equipped for off-grid living, with pricing starting at AU$110,000 (US$75,500).

You can take a tour of the Gran Sojourner in the video below.

3 Bedroom Grand Sojourner Tiny House Tour!

Source: Häuslein