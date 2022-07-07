© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Trahan Tiny House pulls double duty as yoga studio

By Adam Williams
July 07, 2022
Trahan Tiny House pulls double duty as yoga studio
The Trahan Tiny House's living room can also be used as a small yoga studio
The Trahan Tiny House's living room can also be used as a small yoga studio
View 12 Images
The Trahan Tiny House's overall design is envisioned as a mixture of an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion
1/12
The Trahan Tiny House's overall design is envisioned as a mixture of an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion
The Trahan Tiny House measures a total length of 32 ft (9.7 m)
2/12
The Trahan Tiny House measures a total length of 32 ft (9.7 m)
The Trahan Tiny House's exterior is finished in Douglas fir wood and metal siding
3/12
The Trahan Tiny House's exterior is finished in Douglas fir wood and metal siding
Visitors enter the Trahan Tiny House into a generously proportioned and light-filled living room
4/12
Visitors enter the Trahan Tiny House into a generously proportioned and light-filled living room
The Trahan Tiny House's living room can also be used as a small yoga studio
5/12
The Trahan Tiny House's living room can also be used as a small yoga studio
The Trahan Tiny House's kitchen is well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, and a full-sized fridge
6/12
The Trahan Tiny House's kitchen is well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, and a full-sized fridge
The Trahan Tiny House's breakfast bar serves as a home office area
7/12
The Trahan Tiny House's breakfast bar serves as a home office area
The Trahan Tiny House's loft bedroom includes a lowered platform so that the owner can stand upright in the small space
8/12
The Trahan Tiny House's loft bedroom includes a lowered platform so that the owner can stand upright in the small space
The Trahan Tiny House's gym has a raised ceiling so that the owner can stand while using the exercise bike
9/12
The Trahan Tiny House's gym has a raised ceiling so that the owner can stand while using the exercise bike
The Trahan Tiny House's bathroom is tastefully finished in walnut, concrete, and tiles, and includes a sink, shower, and toilet
10/12
The Trahan Tiny House's bathroom is tastefully finished in walnut, concrete, and tiles, and includes a sink, shower, and toilet
The Trahan Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
11/12
The Trahan Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The Trahan Tiny House's loft bedroom is reached by an alternating tread staircase
12/12
The Trahan Tiny House's loft bedroom is reached by an alternating tread staircase
View gallery - 12 images

Built for a client who teaches online yoga classes, the Trahan Tiny House from Fritz Tiny Homes squeezes an impressive number of features into its 32-ft (9.7-m)-long frame. The towable dwelling includes a comfortable living area, a small home office, space for an exercise bike, and also serves as a home yoga studio.

The Trahan Tiny House is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal cladding panels and Douglas fir. Its overall form is envisioned as a sort of mashup between an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion. This sounds awkward but works, resulting in an attractive exterior.

Inside, much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large living area. The decor is airy and light, with white walls and units, plus more Douglas fir on the ceiling and floor. It's also dominated by generous glazing that ensures ample light inside.

The room is anchored by a sofa purchased from furniture maker Article, which Fritz Tiny Homes then customized by removing the legs and adding cabinetry to slot underneath. The rest of the living room is open floorspace, allowing the yoga instructor owner to perform their classes. Folding dining tables are also stashed away for when guests come over.

Elsewhere in the home is a compact room that hosts a Peloton exercise bike and has a raised ceiling area so the owner can stand up while riding. Two operable windows provide ventilation.

The Trahan Tiny House's overall design is envisioned as a mixture of an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion
The Trahan Tiny House's overall design is envisioned as a mixture of an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion

The kitchen is situated in the center of the home. This is well-proportioned by tiny house standards and contains a full-size fridge, a microwave/hood vent, a propane-powered range oven, sink, and custom cabinetry. There's an L-shaped breakfast bar too, which serves as an office desk and has hidden drawers to stash away stationary, computer peripherals, and the like.

The bathroom, meanwhile, contains a washer/dryer, vanity sink and a shower and toilet. The room is tastefully finished in concrete, walnut, tiles, and brass fixtures.

The Trahan Tiny House has just one bedroom, which is reached by a space-saving alternate tread staircase that also has integrated storage. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, though it does have a handy sunken standing platform to allow the owner to stand upright and get dressed. The bedroom also features two sets of operable windows, as well as a custom walnut side table, a bookshelf and more storage.

The Trahan Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The Trahan Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling

The Trahan Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating. We've no word on the cost of this one, though with the amount of high-end materials and custom cabinetry, we'd bet it's not a budget model.

Source: Fritz Tiny Homes

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!