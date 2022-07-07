Trahan Tiny House pulls double duty as yoga studio

Built for a client who teaches online yoga classes, the Trahan Tiny House from Fritz Tiny Homes squeezes an impressive number of features into its 32-ft (9.7-m)-long frame. The towable dwelling includes a comfortable living area, a small home office, space for an exercise bike, and also serves as a home yoga studio.

The Trahan Tiny House is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in metal cladding panels and Douglas fir. Its overall form is envisioned as a sort of mashup between an A-frame cabin and a mid-century modern mansion. This sounds awkward but works, resulting in an attractive exterior.

Inside, much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large living area. The decor is airy and light, with white walls and units, plus more Douglas fir on the ceiling and floor. It's also dominated by generous glazing that ensures ample light inside.

The room is anchored by a sofa purchased from furniture maker Article, which Fritz Tiny Homes then customized by removing the legs and adding cabinetry to slot underneath. The rest of the living room is open floorspace, allowing the yoga instructor owner to perform their classes. Folding dining tables are also stashed away for when guests come over.

Elsewhere in the home is a compact room that hosts a Peloton exercise bike and has a raised ceiling area so the owner can stand up while riding. Two operable windows provide ventilation.

The kitchen is situated in the center of the home. This is well-proportioned by tiny house standards and contains a full-size fridge, a microwave/hood vent, a propane-powered range oven, sink, and custom cabinetry. There's an L-shaped breakfast bar too, which serves as an office desk and has hidden drawers to stash away stationary, computer peripherals, and the like.

The bathroom, meanwhile, contains a washer/dryer, vanity sink and a shower and toilet. The room is tastefully finished in concrete, walnut, tiles, and brass fixtures.

The Trahan Tiny House has just one bedroom, which is reached by a space-saving alternate tread staircase that also has integrated storage. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, though it does have a handy sunken standing platform to allow the owner to stand upright and get dressed. The bedroom also features two sets of operable windows, as well as a custom walnut side table, a bookshelf and more storage.

The Trahan Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is kept a comfortable temperature with underfloor heating. We've no word on the cost of this one, though with the amount of high-end materials and custom cabinetry, we'd bet it's not a budget model.

Source: Fritz Tiny Homes