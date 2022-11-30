© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Prefabricated tiny home pops up in 60 minutes for under $40K

By Bridget Borgobello
November 30, 2022
Prefabricated tiny home pops up in 60 minutes for under $40K
The Vika One compact dwelling is named after the Swedish word for fold (vika) and it is designed to do exactly that
The Vika One compact dwelling is named after the Swedish word for fold (vika) and it is designed to do exactly that
View 12 Images
Los Angeles-based tiny house company Vika Living has recently revealed its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that pops up within an hour
1/12
Los Angeles-based tiny house company Vika Living has recently revealed its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that pops up within an hour
Vika One is created by Vika Living co-founders Scott Kevern and Jeff Howard
2/12
Vika One is created by Vika Living co-founders Scott Kevern and Jeff Howard
The Vika One compact dwelling is named after the Swedish word for fold (vika) and it is designed to do exactly that
3/12
The Vika One compact dwelling is named after the Swedish word for fold (vika) and it is designed to do exactly that
Vika One is great solution for a home office, glamping sites, eco-retreats, or backyard housing
4/12
Vika One is great solution for a home office, glamping sites, eco-retreats, or backyard housing
The 144-sq-ft (13.4-sq-m) Vika One floor plan comprises an open-plan shared bedroom, living, dining, kitchen area, and a hidden compact bathroom
5/12
The 144-sq-ft (13.4-sq-m) Vika One floor plan comprises an open-plan shared bedroom, living, dining, kitchen area, and a hidden compact bathroom
Compact Vika One kitchen comes with all the necessities
6/12
Compact Vika One kitchen comes with all the necessities
The kitchen window opens up for natural ventilation
7/12
The kitchen window opens up for natural ventilation
Made with structurally insulated panels (SIP), the Vika One is delivered fully prefabricated (wiring and plumbing included)
8/12
Made with structurally insulated panels (SIP), the Vika One is delivered fully prefabricated (wiring and plumbing included)
Vika One is delivered flat-packed on-site and simply unfolds into position in under an hour
9/12
Vika One is delivered flat-packed on-site and simply unfolds into position in under an hour
The tiny home boasts 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-high ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling feature glass wall, and a large outdoor terrace
10/12
The tiny home boasts 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-high ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling feature glass wall, and a large outdoor terrace
Vika One comes complete with furnishings and fixtures such as the bed, table, chairs, kitchen, heating/cooling system, shower, toilet, and storage units
11/12
Vika One comes complete with furnishings and fixtures such as the bed, table, chairs, kitchen, heating/cooling system, shower, toilet, and storage units
The tiny home extends to the outdoors with its timber decking
12/12
The tiny home extends to the outdoors with its timber decking
View gallery - 12 images

Los Angeles-based tiny house company Vika Living has recently revealed its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that pops up within an hour. Dubbed Vika One, it's named after the Swedish word for fold (vika) and is designed to do exactly that. Made with structurally insulated panels (SIP), the tiny home is fully prefabricated (wiring and plumbing included) and delivered flat-packed on-site, to simply unfold into position.

“We recognize that today’s permanent construction solutions cannot solve for all of our complex housing needs,” said Vika Living co-founders Scott Kevern and Jeff Howard. “We’re focused on providing a flexible and economical housing alternative, without commitment to decades-long time frames or permanent structures... Vika One units unfold to set up in one hour each. No foundations or heavy equipment needed.”

The 144-sq-ft (13.4-sq-m) floor plan comprises an open-plan shared bedroom, living, dining, kitchen area, and a hidden compact bathroom. The tiny home boasts 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-high ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling feature glass wall, a 42-sq-ft (3.9-sq-m) outdoor terrace, and comes complete with furnishings and fixtures such as double bed, table, chairs, kitchen, heating/cooling system, shower, toilet, storage units, and all hookups for water, power, and sewage.

Made with structurally insulated panels (SIP), the Vika One is delivered fully prefabricated (wiring and plumbing included)
Made with structurally insulated panels (SIP), the Vika One is delivered fully prefabricated (wiring and plumbing included)

Buyers also have the option of purchasing an off-grid model, which comes complete with rooftop solar panels and batteries, water collection and off-grid waste systems, which can all be adjusted according to site needs.

Apart from being a good fit for a home office, glamping sites, eco-retreats or backyard housing, since it can simply unfold on site and its delivery/installation costs are greatly reduced, the Vika One is also designed to provide shelter during an emergency situation. “We hope to work with cities and NGOs across the US (and later internationally) for emergency shelter, disaster response, and transitional housing applications,” Howard explained to New Atlas.

The tiny home boasts 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-high ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling feature glass wall, and a large outdoor terrace
The tiny home boasts 8.5-ft (2.6-m)-high ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling feature glass wall, and a large outdoor terrace

“The need for a fast and flexible housing alternative is more pronounced now than ever before,” said the co-founders. “While there’s a push in many cities to increase the supply of affordable and permanent housing, traditional housing construction methods cannot keep up with demand. We're on a mission to provide a fleet of semi-permanent housing units to alleviate this $30-billion/year burden and house the hundreds of thousands of people in need while permanent construction plays catch-up.”

The Vika One is currently available for pre-order in the United States, with delivery in early 2023. The standard model is priced at US$38,000, while the off-grid version comes in at $45,000. Average shipping and set up fees range from $1,000 to $3,500 per unit. Vika Living also hopes to start delivering internationally to select countries by the end of 2023.

Source: Vika Living

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Tiny HousesShelterEmergency HousingPrefabricatedHome
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!