Compact tiny house puts a new spin on homework with loft-based office

New Zealand's Build Tiny has a knack for maximizing available floorspace in its compact builds and this is the case with its latest model too. Named the Wai-Iti Tiny House, it measures just 8 m (26 ft) in length, but the firm managed to shoehorn in a well-stocked kitchen, an office, and a spare bed for guests.

The Wai-Iti (which an internet search tells us is Māori for small river) is based on a double axle trailer and comprises a steel frame, with a vinyl exterior that looks similar to many of Build Tiny's previous models. It's also wired ready for a future solar panel setup, though gets power from a standard RV-style hookup for now.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House's living room includes shelving and a window seat Build Tiny

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa that has quite a lot of integrated storage space and can be rearranged into a double bed when guests stay over. There's also some shelving and generous glazing, including a window seat.

Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a small breakfast bar seating area for two, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, and relatively generous cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the bathroom through a pocket sliding door and this hosts a composting toilet, shower, and sink.

There's just one upstairs loft in the Wai-Iti, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that also has a puppy crate installed. This has a low ceiling like most tiny houses but is split into two areas.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom area is topped by a skylight and includes a double bed and some storage space Build Tiny

Visitors first enter into the bedroom area, which has a double bed and some shelving and cabinets, plus a skylight and a pair of windows. Behind lies the home office area, which has some shelving and a desk, as well as a footwell cut into the floor to enable the owner to sit somewhat comfortably. Obviously it's not the most ergonomic way to spend a working day but is better than what's available in most tiny house lofts.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey unit with the furniture and appliances all included for a couple in New Zealand's South Island. We've no word on cost for this one, though previous similar models by the firm have fetched around NZD 145,000 (roughly US$107,000).

Source: Build Tiny