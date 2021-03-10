© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house puts a new spin on homework with loft-based office

By Adam Williams
March 10, 2021
Compact tiny house puts a new ...
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's office area has a small space for people to lower their feet, making sitting more comfortable
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's office area has a small space for people to lower their feet, making sitting more comfortable
View 20 Images
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's sofa converts into a double bed for guests
1/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's sofa converts into a double bed for guests
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's sofa bed contains integrated storage
2/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's sofa bed contains integrated storage
A closer look at some of the Wai-Iti Tiny House sofa bed's integrated storage space
3/20
A closer look at some of the Wai-Iti Tiny House sofa bed's integrated storage space
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase includes a small dog crate
4/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's storage-integrated staircase includes a small dog crate
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bathroom includes a composting toilet
5/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's kitchen is well-stocked and, as well as the oven and fridge pictured, contains a washer/dryer
6/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's kitchen is well-stocked and, as well as the oven and fridge pictured, contains a washer/dryer
In addition to the composting toilet, the Wai-Iti Tiny House's compact bathroom includes a shower and sink
7/20
In addition to the composting toilet, the Wai-Iti Tiny House's compact bathroom includes a shower and sink
Visitors enter the Wai-Iti Tiny House into the living room, which is dominated by its large L-shaped sofa bed
8/20
Visitors enter the Wai-Iti Tiny House into the living room, which is dominated by its large L-shaped sofa bed
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
9/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's office area has a small space for people to lower their feet, making sitting more comfortable
10/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's office area has a small space for people to lower their feet, making sitting more comfortable
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's home office looks pretty snug though has some storage space available
11/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's home office looks pretty snug though has some storage space available
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's living room includes shelving and a window seat
12/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's living room includes shelving and a window seat
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom area is topped by a skylight and includes a double bed and some storage space
13/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom area is topped by a skylight and includes a double bed and some storage space
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
14/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
15/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Wai-Iti Tiny House
16/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer and oven with propane-powered four-burner stove
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's interior is finished in lightweight poplar core plywood
17/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's interior is finished in lightweight poplar core plywood
The Wai-Iti Tiny House has a vinyl exterior that's similar to previous Build Tiny models
18/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House has a vinyl exterior that's similar to previous Build Tiny models
The Wai-Iti Tiny House measures just 8 m (26 ft) in length
19/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House measures just 8 m (26 ft) in length
The Wai-Iti Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer
20/20
The Wai-Iti Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer
View gallery - 20 images

New Zealand's Build Tiny has a knack for maximizing available floorspace in its compact builds and this is the case with its latest model too. Named the Wai-Iti Tiny House, it measures just 8 m (26 ft) in length, but the firm managed to shoehorn in a well-stocked kitchen, an office, and a spare bed for guests.

The Wai-Iti (which an internet search tells us is Māori for small river) is based on a double axle trailer and comprises a steel frame, with a vinyl exterior that looks similar to many of Build Tiny's previous models. It's also wired ready for a future solar panel setup, though gets power from a standard RV-style hookup for now.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House's living room includes shelving and a window seat
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's living room includes shelving and a window seat

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa that has quite a lot of integrated storage space and can be rearranged into a double bed when guests stay over. There's also some shelving and generous glazing, including a window seat.

Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a small breakfast bar seating area for two, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, and relatively generous cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the bathroom through a pocket sliding door and this hosts a composting toilet, shower, and sink.

There's just one upstairs loft in the Wai-Iti, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that also has a puppy crate installed. This has a low ceiling like most tiny houses but is split into two areas.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom area is topped by a skylight and includes a double bed and some storage space
The Wai-Iti Tiny House's bedroom area is topped by a skylight and includes a double bed and some storage space

Visitors first enter into the bedroom area, which has a double bed and some shelving and cabinets, plus a skylight and a pair of windows. Behind lies the home office area, which has some shelving and a desk, as well as a footwell cut into the floor to enable the owner to sit somewhat comfortably. Obviously it's not the most ergonomic way to spend a working day but is better than what's available in most tiny house lofts.

The Wai-Iti Tiny House was delivered as a turnkey unit with the furniture and appliances all included for a couple in New Zealand's South Island. We've no word on cost for this one, though previous similar models by the firm have fetched around NZD 145,000 (roughly US$107,000).

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTiny FootprintTrailerHome office
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More